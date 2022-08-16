Tuesday Headlines: Midwest Charity Classic Edition

Good morning BBN.

Kentucky Wildcats commitment Reed Sheppard is teaming up with some of the country’s top recruits for the Midwest Charity Classic, which will benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims. Sheppard, who lives close to where the recent devastation took place, will also team up with fellow Kentucky commit Rob Dillingham in the event, which happens on August 27th.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at www.MidwestCharityClassic.com. Event proceeds will benefit the Kentucky Flood Relief fund of the American Red Cross.

This right here is what it’s all about, so good on Sheppard and the rest of these young men using their platform to help others.

Tweet of the Day

The visual of Calipari, Stoops, and Barnhart putting drops of rosemary on each other’s belly is hard to get out of my head but if that’s what it takes to get over this squabble, then that’s what needs to happen. https://t.co/V3jiJhmW7U — Shannon The Dude (@ShannonTheDude) August 15, 2022

Whatever it takes.

Your Headlines

Reed Sheppard to host "Midwest Charity Classic" for Eastern KY flood relief

The Midwest Charity Classic is set for August 27th at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. ESPN’s Seth Greenberg will serve as the event’s emcee and commentator.

Dub(le) Play: Darren Williams Announces Return to Kentucky

Kentucky native Darren Williams on Monday officially announced his return for his final season of collegiate eligibility, the third veteran pitcher to declare an intention to play for the Wildcats in 2023.

Kentucky Football in Top 25 of Both Preseason Polls

The Wildcats are ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press preseason poll, their fifth all-time appearance and first since 1978. They’re No. 21 in the coaches poll, their first preseason ranking in the 30-year-old poll.

Bjorgolfsson, Grassow Earn Sun Belt Preseason POY Honors

The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2022 preseason awards Monday afternoon with seniors Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Luis Grassow and fifth-year Robert Screen earning honors.

Kentucky named finalist for high 3-star LB Marcellius Pulliam

Kentucky is named a finalist for Georgia linebacker Marcellius Pulliam. The Wildcats are still on the hunt for front seven prospects.

Kentucky Coaches, Administrators Could Learn a Thing from Players in Football vs. Basketball Feud

While the Kentucky coaches take public shots at one another, the players are the ones acting like adults. Time for the adults to grow up.

Naomi Osaka, KINLÒ sign five athletes to NIL deals, including Robert Dillingham

The top-ranked recruit out of California, Dillingham is allowed to sign NIL deals as a high schooler and has WME Sports for representation. The Kentucky commit has an On3 NIL Valuation of $190k, which places him ninth in the top high school basketball NIL rankings.

College football bowl projections ahead of 2022 season, via CBS Sports

This includes a projection of Kentucky facing Michigan State in the Music City Bowl, adding to the growing recruiting rivalry between the Spartans and Wildcats.

Ranking the top 100 players of Stoops Era: No. 19 Luke Fortner

Fortner was a force for Kentucky’s Big Blue Wall for two seasons as a reserve and three as a starter. He moved to center in 2021 and became one of the nation’s best offensive lineman.

By The Numbers: Big Blue Bahamas

Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves was named Most Valuable Player of the the Big Blue Bahamas after averaging a team-high 17.0 points per game while making 14 three-pointers in four games and shooting 52.4 percent from beyond the arc.

CBS Sports Classic Tickets On Sale Thursday

Tickets for the 2022 CBS Sports Classic, the annual college basketball showcase featuring perennial powers Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State and UCLA, will go on sale starting Thursday at Noon ET.

Tennessee Titans LB Bud Dupree pleads guilty to lesser assault charge, gets probation

Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree pleaded guilty to a lesser assault charge in Nashville on Monday and was sentenced to six months of probation.

LSU Tigers say QB Myles Brennan will no longer play college football

LSU announced Monday that quarterback Myles Brennan, who has missed most of the past two seasons with injuries, will no longer play college football.

Hall of Fame ex-Princeton Tigers coach Pete Carril dies at 92

Pete Carril, the Hall of Fame coach who brought notoriety to the "Princeton Offense" during his 30-year tenure with the school, died Monday at the age of 92.

Little League Batter Hit in the Head Embraces Devastated Pitcher in Inspiring Display Sportsmanship

12-year-old Isaiah Jarvis was hit in the head in the Little League Championships, but he hugged the pitcher, telling him everything was okay.