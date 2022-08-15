Monday Headlines: Successful Bahamas Trip Edition

The Big Blue Bahamas Tour has officially come to an end, and it will now be November before we see Kentucky take on another opponent on the basketball court.

Before UK fans dive in to football less than three weeks from now, we need to appreciate just how well the basketball team’s exhibition tour went.

Oscar Tshiebwe was able to exercise significant NIL opportunities during the trip.

Jacob Toppin showed us how much he’s progressed in just a few months.

Sahvir Wheeler reminded us how lethal he can be in the open court.

Daimion Collins finally got an opportunity to show off his athleticism.

Several newcomers had their shining moment(s), while we even got to see both Chin Coleman and Orlando Antigua coach the team.

We saw pretty much everything we needed to see and the Wildcats avoided picking up any injuries along the way. It was an absolute best-case-scenario for Kentucky, head coach John Calipari, and the fans both at the games, as well as the fans watching/listening from the USA.

