John Calipari speaks out about “basketball school” comments

The last three days in the Kentucky Wildcats athletics department has been a whirlwind to say the least.

After a comment made by John Calipari while in Nassau for his team's Big Blue Bahamas Tour, which referenced Kentucky being a ‘basketball school’ and using Alabama and Georgia as references for ‘football schools’, Mark Stoops and Vince Marrow took to Twitter to make sure it was known that those comments were not appreciated.

Thus, the drama began and continued bowling after a Stoops and Mitch Barnhart press conference on Saturday.

Last night, after the Cats blew out Carleton University, Calipari was asked by Keith Farmer of Lex18 and BBN Tonight, about his reactions from the press conference held in Lexington and the comments made.

Talked to @UKCoachCalipari after tonight's game about the press conference that took place earlier today in Lexington with @UKCoachStoops @LEX18News @BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/zJRDKOWwrQ — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) August 14, 2022

“You know, I said the wrong thing. Mark and I will be fine. We’ll get back and talk about it. You know, I’m not real smart, and sometimes it doesn’t come out the right way; that’s my Italian in me, but we’ll be fine,” said Calipari in a quick statement.

With the Cats scheduled to return to Lexington, it sounds like this will be put to bed early this week between the two star coaches.