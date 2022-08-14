Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Bahamas National Team

The Kentucky Wildcats’ Big Blue Bahamas Tour has been full of highlights, team bonding and new faces making plays at both ends of the court.

Whether it’s freshmen, a player seeing their first minutes as Wildcats due to previous injuries, or a player who transferred to Kentucky for this season, all have been bright spots during the four exhibition games.

The Wildcats won all four by an average of 49.5 points and averaged 106.5 points per game.

Adou Thiero, Antonio Reeves, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston and CJ Fredrick all had their moment (some larger than others) while Daimion Collins, Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler were working towards getting used to having new teammates on the court.

Sunday was a day for Reeves, Wheeler and Toppin to carry the scoring load. But who was the MVP? See the full box score, game MVP and highlights below.

Box Score

Game MVP

Antonio Reeves takes the crown here, as he scored a game-high 22 points on 7 of 14 shots in just 21 minutes. After Kentucky had a slow start to the day, his 16 points in 10 second half minutes helped fuel Kentucky to their sweep of the Big Blue Bahamas trip.

Reeves saw plenty of open looks due to the defensive attention reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe requires and will likely receive the same quality looks when Kentucky takes the court again to begin their regular season. Consistent shooting will earn Reeves a primary role in the Wildcats’ offense as the team hunts for their third national championship.

For his efforts, Reeves was named Kentucky’s Bahamas Tour MVP.

Highlights

Finishing off the week with the win #BigBlueBahamas pic.twitter.com/yN1MqHb3qw — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 14, 2022

