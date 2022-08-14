Twitter reactions as Kentucky outlasts Bahamas National Team

The Kentucky Wildcats wrapped up their Big Blue Bahamas trip this afternoon as they took home the win over the Bahamas National Team by a final score of 98-74.

Today’s game ended up being the most competitive for the Cats, as the Bahamas team utilized plenty of playing experience to put up quite a fight. Despite the experience, Kentucky also did struggle on the defensive end of the floor compared to past games, while showing some stagnant sets in the hall court offense.

Despite all the adversity, UK still took the lead into halftime.

The second half continued to be back and forth, but the Cats held the lead. Then Antonio Reeves went off to blow the game open. From that under-12 timeout, John Calipari’s squad never looked back.

Despite a sleepy game today one thing is certain, this team will be fun to watch all season. Whether it be in transition, defense, or even watching this team get hot from three, there is a lot to be excited about.

With this trip over, the next time we will see this team take the floor will be for Big Blue Madness in October. Should be an electric opportunity to watch this team fly up and down the floor.

Now, let's take a look at some of the reactions twitter had in the victory today.

Our five to start ⬇️



⚫️ Sahvir Wheeler

⚫️ Cason Wallace

⚫️ Jacob Toppin

⚫️ Daimion Collins

⚫️ Oscar Tshiebwe pic.twitter.com/54Dgh889Hf — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 14, 2022

Daimion Collins getting started early on a Sunday pic.twitter.com/9lJqqggdAq — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) August 14, 2022

Cason Wallace really showing his hustle and his length there, jumping up to knock away a long pass in transition. Most guards aren't touching that. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) August 14, 2022

Kentucky will be playing a team nearly twice their age today. https://t.co/RMfeI8nDQX — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) August 14, 2022

Chris Livingston with another pure 3-pointer. This very, very old Bahamas Select team is giving Kentucky it's best run yet.



It's 15-14 Cats after eight minutes. Bahamas starters are 22, 30, 32, 35 and 36 years old, all with men's national team experience. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 14, 2022

Bahamas outrebounding Kentucky 13-8. They have guys 6-8, 6-8, 6-9 out there, all 30-plus years old. Makes sense. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 14, 2022

Kentucky and the Bahamas team all tied up at 17 10:59 left until half.



Gotta think the long week and early tip led to a sleepy start by the Cats, but Bahamas came to play. Will be good to see the Cats respond to a challenge. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) August 14, 2022

This would instantly become the coolest trophy on Oscar Tshiebwe’s mantle. https://t.co/LczIsMkdyz — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) August 14, 2022

It’s kind of too bad that Kentucky’s stiffest competition also came in a noon tip-off and fourth game in five days. However, it’ll be interesting to see how they fight and compete in a close game. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) August 14, 2022

Bahamas 32, Kentucky 24. 5:28 left in first half.



Cats are 10-for-30 on FGs. 1-for-10 on 3s.

Rebounds: Bahamas 17, Kentucky 13.

Kentucky has 12 more shot attempts than the Bahamas team, but the Cats have made 2 fewer baskets. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) August 14, 2022

Good test for the Cats today. Need something like this — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) August 14, 2022

Alright, I've picked my favorite player on this team:



Antoniocasondaimionjacob Reeveswallacecollinstoppin — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) August 14, 2022

CJ Fredrick is smooth on the mic — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) August 14, 2022

Since UK went down eight, Toppin with two big buckets and a block, now headed to the free-throw line. Perhaps the go-to guy for these Cats.



Bahamas 34, Kentucky 30, 3:41 1H



Lotta clapping from John Calipari on those Toppin plays. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 14, 2022

That drive by Jacob Toppin is exactly what he needs to bring to the table consistently this season. Straight line right hand drive and then play off two feet at the rim. Really good finish.



He still gets in trouble when he tries to do too much…but that was a GREAT play for him. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) August 14, 2022

Wish I could be a fly on the wall to hear Toppin's teammates bust him for air-balling a free throw. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) August 14, 2022

When Sahvir is cooking he can get all four players on the court ideal scoring opportunities specific to their skillset…and all they really have to do is go stand somewhere. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) August 14, 2022

That was incredible execution to end the half. — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) August 14, 2022

Kentucky didn't shoot the ball well but they battled and found a way to take the lead at the half. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) August 14, 2022

Here Oscar goes just simply speaking, which forces my heart to expand in order to house more love for him. Halftime interview ❤️ — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) August 14, 2022

Big O rebound ➡️ JT three pic.twitter.com/UPpr5nCnFs — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 14, 2022

Wallace and Livingston are, as expected, just really, really atypical freshmen. Even in Kentucky's most physical test, not at all intimidated or rattled or overmatched. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 14, 2022

The Prime Minister of the Bahamas does the ‘Y’ on the final day of Kentucky’s exhibition trip pic.twitter.com/DUOlkNjmma — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 14, 2022

Reeves calls game. Time to go home, we're done here. https://t.co/WPMPi2Eht7 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 14, 2022

Antonio Reeves doing his best Tayshaun Prince impression. Probably the biggest/best surprise of the Bahamas trip for me. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) August 14, 2022

DAIMION COLLINS HAVE MERCY!! pic.twitter.com/kFa7Lofty0 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 14, 2022

LOL. Bahamas player at the line, Kentucky fans starts chanting, "We want Chick-fil-A! We want Chick-fil-A!"



PA man tells him, "You're gonna have to go all the way back to Kentucky for that. We don't have Chick-fil-A in the Bahamas." — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 14, 2022

Antonio Reeves has been the most pleasant surprise of the trip, and I don't think it's close. Now up to 20 points on 6-11 shooting, 4-7 from three.



14-25 from three in the Bahamas. Is that good? I think that's good. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 14, 2022

Kentucky ends its foreign tour with a 98-74 win over the Bahamas National Select Team.



Antonio Reeves leads the way with 22 points, followed by Sahvir Wheeler with 21 and Jacob Toppin with 20.



Wildcats shot 50% from the field, 30.4% from three and 84% from the line. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 14, 2022

Tone caught fire this week pic.twitter.com/GUvXeZK3gX — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 14, 2022

One more time for 4-0 pic.twitter.com/k9zD3QLbil — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) August 14, 2022

