Twitter reactions as Kentucky outlasts Bahamas National Team

The Cats go 4-0 in Nassau.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
/ new
Antonio Reeves UK Athletics

The Kentucky Wildcats wrapped up their Big Blue Bahamas trip this afternoon as they took home the win over the Bahamas National Team by a final score of 98-74.

Today’s game ended up being the most competitive for the Cats, as the Bahamas team utilized plenty of playing experience to put up quite a fight. Despite the experience, Kentucky also did struggle on the defensive end of the floor compared to past games, while showing some stagnant sets in the hall court offense.

Despite all the adversity, UK still took the lead into halftime.

The second half continued to be back and forth, but the Cats held the lead. Then Antonio Reeves went off to blow the game open. From that under-12 timeout, John Calipari’s squad never looked back.

Despite a sleepy game today one thing is certain, this team will be fun to watch all season. Whether it be in transition, defense, or even watching this team get hot from three, there is a lot to be excited about.

With this trip over, the next time we will see this team take the floor will be for Big Blue Madness in October. Should be an electric opportunity to watch this team fly up and down the floor.

Now, let's take a look at some of the reactions twitter had in the victory today.

