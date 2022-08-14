Kentucky vs. Bahamas National Team viewing info and Sunday headlines

The Kentucky Wildcats’ final game of the Bahamas Tour is at noon ET today vs. the Bahamas National Team.

It’s been total destruction thus far for the Cats in Nassau, as they’ve routed each of their first three opponents by 52+ points, the latest being a 118-56 win over Carleton, the top collegiate program in Canada.

Granted, none of the three opponents Kentucky has faced will come close to matching a grueling schedule that features Gonzaga, UCLA, Michigan State, Arkansas and Tennessee. But it’s pretty evident that guys like Jacob Toppin and Daimion Collins have made big strides this offseason, while newcomers Antonio Reeves, Chris Livingston, Cason Wallace and Adou Thiero look ready to carve out roles on what hopes to be a title-winning Wildcat squad.

Here’s what you need to watch and follow the final game of Kentucky’s 2022 Bahamas Tour.

Kentucky Basketball vs. Bahamas National Team

Game time: 12 pm ET on Sunday, Aug. 14th

Location: Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas

TV Channel: The SEC Network will broadcast today’s game.

Announcers: Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw will call the action.

Online Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Radio: UK Sports Network with Tom Leach and Jack Givens.

Online Radio: UKAthletics.com

Replay: WatchESPN

Rosters: UK | N/A

Tweet of the Day

The worst four games in Carleton Ravens history:



- Aug. 13, 2022: 118-56 (62 pts) vs Kentucky

- Dec. 7, 1966: 110-48 (62 pts) vs NYS Teachers College

- Feb. 16, 1979: 113-60 (53 pts) vs York

- Nov. 16, 1995: 105-54 (51 pts) to Brandon#BigBlueBahamas | #BirdGang — Mark Colley (@MarkColley) August 14, 2022

In 3 games in the Bahamas the score is Kentucky (328) everyone else (152). — Berkley’s Pops™️ (@BrandoAKing) August 13, 2022

Cats by 90+++

