 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s dominant win over Carleton

Kentucky moves to 3-0 in the Bahamas with another blowout win.

By Adam Haste
/ new
Antonio Reeves UK Athletics

The Kentucky Wildcats were in action again Saturday night for their third game in the Bahamas with a matchup against Carleton University.

This was expected to be a tough test for the Cats, but after a slow start, Kentucky was able to turn it on and begin to build a comfortable lead.

Once the offense started rolling, everyone was getting involved. Specifically, Jacob Toppin who has struggled in the first two games on the offensive end.

In the first half, Toppin had 12 points on 5/5 shooting (2/2 from three) in 10 minutes of play showing just how improved he is heading into this season.

After another impressive half on both ends of the floor, the Cats were able to end the half on a 28-0 run to take a 55-19 lead into the break.

The second half was more domination from the Cats on both ends of the floor.

Toppin continued his hot offensive night in the second half as he finished the game with 27 points on 11-14 shooting (5/6 from three) while adding six assists, two rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Overall, Kentucky shot the ball extremely well as they shot 58.5% from the field, 50% from three, and 87.5% from the free-throw line.

Kentucky would go on to win the game 118-56 and cruise to a 3-0 start in the Bahamas with the fourth and final game coming tomorrow afternoon.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

And be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news, views and other fun stuff.

In This Stream

Kentucky Bahamas Tour 2022: Everything to know

View all 29 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...