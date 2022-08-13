Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s dominant win over Carleton

The Kentucky Wildcats were in action again Saturday night for their third game in the Bahamas with a matchup against Carleton University.

This was expected to be a tough test for the Cats, but after a slow start, Kentucky was able to turn it on and begin to build a comfortable lead.

Once the offense started rolling, everyone was getting involved. Specifically, Jacob Toppin who has struggled in the first two games on the offensive end.

In the first half, Toppin had 12 points on 5/5 shooting (2/2 from three) in 10 minutes of play showing just how improved he is heading into this season.

After another impressive half on both ends of the floor, the Cats were able to end the half on a 28-0 run to take a 55-19 lead into the break.

The second half was more domination from the Cats on both ends of the floor.

Toppin continued his hot offensive night in the second half as he finished the game with 27 points on 11-14 shooting (5/6 from three) while adding six assists, two rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Overall, Kentucky shot the ball extremely well as they shot 58.5% from the field, 50% from three, and 87.5% from the free-throw line.

Kentucky would go on to win the game 118-56 and cruise to a 3-0 start in the Bahamas with the fourth and final game coming tomorrow afternoon.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

Starting 5 ready to go:



⚪️ Cason Wallace

⚪️ CJ Fredrick

⚪️ Chris Livingston

⚪️ Jacob Toppin

⚪️ Lance Ware pic.twitter.com/cMTxpHf2dW — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 13, 2022

This should be a much more competitive game than the last one for Kentucky. Carleton is a many-time Canadian college national champ and has some decent size (vs. that tiny squad from Mexico).



Starters are 6-0, 6-2, 6-5, 6-5, 6-8 with 6-8, 6-8, 6-9 and 6-10 o the bench. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 13, 2022

Dane Bradshaw says that Jacob Toppin could become the best two way player in the SEC #BBN @ASeaOfBlue — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) August 13, 2022

Slower start for Kentucky tonight. Cats missed 4 of their first 5 shots. Nice fadeaway jumper, creating for himself, from Jacob Toppin after that.



Kentucky 4, Carleton 2 in opening minutes. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) August 13, 2022

Very, very nice from CJ Fredrick there. Patient possession. Get it, give up, get it back, baseline drive, hang, and-one. He's also playing really quality defense again tonight. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 13, 2022

Oscar look like he playing in shoulder pads — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) August 13, 2022

CJ Fredrick defends the inbound pass, leaps up and swats it down, Carleton player catches it out of bounds. Big celebration from the Iowa transfer.



Kentucky coaches love what he brings to the table defensively.



Oh yeah, and he's a 47% 3-point shooter. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 13, 2022

You better get your Cason Wallace stock now. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) August 13, 2022

This super-aggressive, confident version of Daimion Collins is — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) August 13, 2022

This is August defense? Impressive. This team will be able to create so much offense from their defense this season with their length. Pretty exciting they’re already realizing that. — Maria Taustine (@MariaT_KSR) August 13, 2022

Jacob Toppin with back-to-back 3-pointers, second was a stepback from the right wing. If he's knocking THAT down with consistency? Phew. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 13, 2022

Jacob Toppin is one of the best players in the SEC if his jumper improvement is real. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) August 13, 2022

It’s honestly so hard trying to pick the five best on this roster to start. Outside of the normal “early mistakes” (turnovers, sloppy play etc.), this team has shown so many different forms of greatness. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) August 13, 2022

Love how even in August exhibition game that Oscar still goes hard after EVERY rebound — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) August 13, 2022

Kentucky lost more than 90% of its made 3s from a season ago. Antonio Reeves can go a long way in filling that void. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) August 13, 2022

Jacob Toppin is looking like a pro. Unreal transition. — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) August 13, 2022

Kentucky really ended the half on a 28-0 run… — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) August 13, 2022

This Kentucky team is so much fun — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) August 13, 2022

UK held Carleton to 26% shooting and forced 16 TO in the first half. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) August 13, 2022

I know it’s exhibitions, but this teams defense is bonkers — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) August 13, 2022

Find you someone who cheers you on in life like Calipari cheers for Lance Ware — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) August 13, 2022

The commentator just made a great point. It's great to see UK play their game and not play down to the competition. If you're able to play your best no matter how bad the opponent is, that's championship DNA — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) August 13, 2022

If Jacob Toppin keeps playing like this, the Knicks games will be talking about Obi being Jacob's brother. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) August 13, 2022

Toppin really about to win SEC POTY. — Berkley’s Pops™️ (@BrandoAKing) August 13, 2022

Antonio. Reeves. — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) August 13, 2022

As someone who has covered Carleton basketball since 2019... This is not normal. It's been at least 18 years since they lost by 40+ points. — Mark Colley (@MarkColley) August 13, 2022

Antonio Reeves was a huge addition to the roster. HUGE. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) August 13, 2022

Three more jumpers from Jacob Toppin. Fadeaway. Corner three. Corner three.



Toppin: 27 points, 11-for-14 FGs, 5-for-6 threes.



Kentucky 110, Carleton 44. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) August 13, 2022

I think they're better off with just Toppin as opposed to the back and forth with Brooks and Toppin. Just let him play through all of it, no looking for the hot hand or guessing what kind of day Brooks is going to have. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) August 13, 2022

In 3 games in the Bahamas the score is Kentucky (328) everyone else (152). — Berkley’s Pops™️ (@BrandoAKing) August 13, 2022

Jacob Toppin: 27 pts (5 3P), 6 ast, 2 stls

Antonio Reeves: 23 pts (5 3P)

Sahvir Wheeler: 17 pts, 6 ast

Cason Wallace: 15 pts, 4 ast, 5 stls

Oscar Tshiebwe: 8 pts, 13 reb, 3 stls

Daimion Collins: 7 pts, 5 reb, 2 blk, 2 stls

Chris Livingston: 7 pts, 5 reb

Adou Thiero: 5 pts, 5 stls — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) August 13, 2022

