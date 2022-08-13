Saturday Headlines: Mitch Barnhart and Mark Stoops speak Edition

Good morning BBN. The fracture in the fan base is evident and there is plenty of blame to go around.

Should John Calipari have made the comments about Kentucky football? No.

Did Mark Stoops and some of the Kentucky football players make the situation worse by running to Twitter to drag down the basketball team? Yes.

I give the basketball players, past and present, a ton of credit for remaining off of social media during this fiasco. I wish the football players would have shown similar restraint.

This is the first time that there have been any hints of discord between the two coaches. They have mostly been in lockstep with one another in regard to support throughout their time together at UK.

Today at 12:30 pm ET, Mitch Barnhart will address the media and one has to think that the main topic will be the rift between basketball and football. Mark Stoops will speak afterwards in an already scheduled post practice press conference.

Hopefully, things will smooth over and we can get on with supporting both teams in the fall.

Tweets of the Day

There is nothing better than game day.



But the off day wasn’t too bad. pic.twitter.com/NIindgpVyq — TJ Beisner (@tjbeisner) August 12, 2022

Not a bad way to spend the week!

Cal asked for a hug. Lil man jumped onto him. pic.twitter.com/NvLV94mlIw — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 12, 2022

Folks can be mad at Cal but this is who he is at heart.

Headlines

Sorry Cal, but Kentucky is a football school | WDRB- Rick Bozich understands how football works in 2022 but Kentucky is different than most.

Breaking down Justin Edwards’ game | Cats Pause- He’s in play for the top recruit in the 2023 class and has a chance to be special at UK.

Will Levis would fit in right now in an NFL locker room | Vaught’s Views- The Kentucky QB continues to draw praise form everyone.

All in the (un)happy family | SDS- Kentucky is in the national spotlight for all of the wrong reasons.

Meet the Rookies: Destin and Keaten Wade | KSR- The brothers have a chance to make an immediate impact at UK. Destin is making a strong case for the backup QB position.

Tatis banned 80 games | CBS- This is a major deal in the world of Major League Baseball as Tatis has been banned for PED.

Deshaun Watson apologizes to women he has impacted | ESPN- Yeah I’m not sure how much this is going to fly with the fans or the NFL.

Zach Wilson heads to locker room with non-contact knee injury | Sporting News- The Jets woes continue to mount.

Deion Sanders slams the Hall of Fame | USA Today- Coach Prime thinks it’s becoming too easy to get into pro football’s most exclusive club.