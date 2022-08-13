Kentucky Wildcats serve with Samaritan’s Feet while in Bahamas

In between games, practice, and their free time in the Bahamas this week, the Kentucky Wildcats took some time Friday to help serve some children in the area with Samaritan’s Feet International.

After a couple blow out wins to start the trip, the Cats had Friday off which consisted of fishing, water parks, as well as a basketball camp for kids in the area as well.

But it all started off by serving children by washing their feet, and distributing shoes to those children as well.

This is not the first time a John Calipari team has parted with this organization, as they also helped pass out shoes to tornado victims that hit Western Kentucky at the end of 2021.

Founded in 2003 Samaritan’s Feet has served 8.7 million people with shoes across the world, according to their website.

John Calipari always talks about servant leadership, and using the platform playing at Kentucky gives the student athletes. It is moments like this that help remind us all, the impact sports can have on others and our communities.

Servant leadership. We spent this morning washing feet and delivering shoes with @Samaritans_Feet. pic.twitter.com/AoebbvRzbE — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 12, 2022

A heartwarming experience for our team today with @Samaritans_Feet. pic.twitter.com/MOI1Gg23GL — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 12, 2022

Go Cats!