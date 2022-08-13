Kentucky vs. Carleton game thread and pregame reading

Game 3 of the Kentucky Wildcats’ Bahamas Tour tips off tonight at 6 pm ET vs. the Carleton Ravens out of Canada. You can watch the action on the SEC Network, and there will be a live online stream via WatchESPN.
It’s been a fun show thus far as Kentucky won its first two games by a 210-96 margin. The big thing I’ll be watching for today is 3-point shooting. While Chris Livingston and Antonio Reeves have been great in that regard, it’s been a struggle for guys like Sahvir Wheeler and others. Here’s to hoping we see other guys step up here today.
Junior forward Lance Ware missed Game 2 with a shoulder injury but did take part in shootaround today and looks set to give it a go.
What will you be watching for tonight?
Less talk and more ball, please.
