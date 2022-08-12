Friday Headlines: Adou Thiero Edition

Kentucky Wildcats basketball’s 2022 recruiting class was centered around Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston. While both freshman have played well through two games in the Bahamas, fellow classmate Adou Thiero has also made his case that he’ll impact the team this season.

Thiero is the son of Almamy Thiero, one of head coach John Calipari’s former players during his time at Memphis. There was enthusiasm surrounding Thiero during the offseason, but it’s fair to say he’s much exceeded most if not all of our expectations through two exhibition games. He’s been a revelation thus far and has played so well in the flow of the game.

#BigBlueBahamas stats:



Wheeler - 14 PTS, 10 AST

Livingston - 14 PTS, 10 REB, 3 STL

Thiero - 13 PTS, 6 REB

Toppin - 12 PTS, 11 REB, 4 BLK

Reeves - 11 PTS, 6 REB

Tshiebwe - 10 PTS, 14 REB

Collins - 10 PTS, 5 REB

Fredrick - 9 PTS, 3 REB

Wallace - 7 PTS, 4 REB pic.twitter.com/wd7sbZbKaa — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 12, 2022

Thiero followed up an efficient seven points on Wednesday (in just 10 minutes) with 13 points and six rebounds on Thursday. He’s made a 3-pointer in both contests and blocked four total shots.

He has a nose for the ball, is active on defense and has great size to play multiple positions for the Wildcats. His instincts and ability to play smart, winning basketball should most certainly earn him a spot in Kentucky’s rotation this season.

Through two games in the Bahamas, Kentucky has proved they have 10 players that can contribute on any given night. Fans have plenty of reasons to be excited for the upcoming season and Adou Thiero should be near the top of the list.

August 11, 2008: Men’s Olympic 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final in Beijing. Phelps’ 2nd of 8 golds. @JasonLezak w/ best final relay leg ever @DanHicksNBC & @RowdyGaines on the call



“The Americans? We're going to smash ‘em. That's what we came here for.”- France’s Alain Bernard pic.twitter.com/x6TrfLDmN5 — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) August 11, 2022

One of the greatest moments in Olympic history.

