Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ fun win over Monterrey Tech

Another night, another blowout win in the Bahamas for your Kentucky Wildcats. UK had seven players score in double figures en route to a 102-40 victory over Tec de Monterrey.

Unlike Wednesday night, Kentucky didn’t necessarily shoot the ball well from outside (less than 27%) but they did manage to make more than 53% of their total field goal attempts.

They also continued their all-out blitz on defense, limiting Monterrey Tech to 25% from the floor and forcing 16 turnovers.

It was once again a complete team effort and promising sign to see Kentucky be able to rotate in different looks at both ends of the court.

Without any doubt, Kentucky moved to 2-0 on their Bahamas Tour and will have the day off on Friday before back-to-back games on Saturday (Carleton University) and Sunday (The Bahamas National Select Team).

Here’s to hoping the next two games are as fun as the last two.

Box Score

Game MVP

Considering how many Wildcats once again flourished in action, deciding on a game MVP for tonight was difficult.

However, Sahvir Wheeler stood out the most despite being seen in a knee brace 24 hours ago. Kentucky’s starting point guard put up a double-double of 14 points and 10 assists while committing just one turnover.

His efficiency will be critical to Kentucky’s success in the half court and pushing the ball off defensive execution will heavily impact the Wildcats being able to score in the open floor.

Wheeler is the veteran voice amongst Kentucky’s young guards, and they’ll lean on him heavily this upcoming season.

Highlights

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!