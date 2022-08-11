Bleav in Kentucky talks Bahamas Tour and football practice

What a time it is to be a Kentucky Wildcats fan.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon discussed what’s been a busy period in UK Athletics, including:

The basketball Cats have a promising debut in Game 1 of their Bahamas Tour.

The first week of fall camp is in the books for the football Cats.

Position battles to watch for.

What happens following the departure of defensive back Joel Williams?

And more!

