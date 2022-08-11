 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

John Calipari plans to raise funds for a new practice facility

Calipari recently had to end practice early due to a leaky roof.

By Adam Haste
John Calipari Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

John Calipari has been busy this offseason pushing for the much-needed changes around the Kentucky Wildcats basketball program.

One of those needed changes is a new practice facility for the basketball team, but UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart didn’t seem to agree that a new facility was needed earlier this summer.

A big part of that is likely due to the athletics department being currently focused on a new indoor track and field facility, a renovation of the Nutter Field House, and new videoboards at Kroger Field (read more here).

However, last week, Calipari got more evidence for his case that a new basketball practice facility is needed sooner rather than later.

Darryl Whiten, the head coach at Frederick Community College in Maryland and former teammate of Calipari, was at Saturday’s practice when the roof on the Joe Craft Center started leaking and cut practice short.

On Thursday, Kyle Tucker of The Athletic reported that Calipari now has a plan to raise funds and build a new practice facility. He noted that Calipari wants the facility to be creative, include sports science, and an interactive museum honoring the history of Kentucky basketball.

To be the gold standard of college basketball, you have to have the gold standard of facilities, and it certainly appears there’s a need for a new basketball practice facility. Here’s to hoping Calipari is able to make it happen.

Be sure to read Tucker’s full story on Cal’s vision for a new facility here.

