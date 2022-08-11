John Calipari plans to raise funds for a new practice facility

John Calipari has been busy this offseason pushing for the much-needed changes around the Kentucky Wildcats basketball program.

One of those needed changes is a new practice facility for the basketball team, but UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart didn’t seem to agree that a new facility was needed earlier this summer.

A big part of that is likely due to the athletics department being currently focused on a new indoor track and field facility, a renovation of the Nutter Field House, and new videoboards at Kroger Field (read more here).

However, last week, Calipari got more evidence for his case that a new basketball practice facility is needed sooner rather than later.

Darryl Whiten, the head coach at Frederick Community College in Maryland and former teammate of Calipari, was at Saturday’s practice when the roof on the Joe Craft Center started leaking and cut practice short.

Had a great time at @KentuckyMBB practice until a storm rolled in and the ceiling started leaking, so Cal had to end practice early.



Afterward, his first thought wasn’t about the practice having to end. He was worried about the storm heading to eastern KY. That’s who he is! pic.twitter.com/YL6vMGWBqD — Coach D (@Coach516) August 6, 2022

On Thursday, Kyle Tucker of The Athletic reported that Calipari now has a plan to raise funds and build a new practice facility. He noted that Calipari wants the facility to be creative, include sports science, and an interactive museum honoring the history of Kentucky basketball.

Some news here: John Calipari says he has a plan to raise funds and build a new practice facility. Wants it to be a really creative, outside-the-box space to include sports science and an interactive museum honoring UK basketball history. “It’s the next challenge.” — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 11, 2022

To be the gold standard of college basketball, you have to have the gold standard of facilities, and it certainly appears there’s a need for a new basketball practice facility. Here’s to hoping Calipari is able to make it happen.

