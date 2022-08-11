Kentucky vs. Monterrey Tech viewing info and Thursday headlines

Coming off an impressive win in the first game of the preseason Bahamas trip, the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to put forth a similar performance tonight.

For Game 2, the Wildcats match up with Monterrey Tech out of Mexico.

John Calipari would surely love to see the same type of performance from Kentucky that the team displayed last night, in which they shot 57% from the floor and were 11/26 from three.

Can guys like Daimion Collins string together another really strong performance on the heels of a breakthrough performance like last night? Will Adou Thiero continue to shine off the bench? And will Sahvir Wheeler bounce back from a so-so outing?

Let’s see what the Cats do tonight in Game 2. I, for one, am excited to see this team back on the floor.

Kentucky Basketball vs. Monterrey Tech

Game time: 7 pm ET on Thursday, Aug. 11th

TV Channel: SEC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Announcers: Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw

Radio: UK Sports Network with Tom Leach and Jack Givens on the call.

Online Radio: UKAthletics.com

Replay: WatchESPN

Rosters: UK | N/A

Tweet of the Day

Kentucky has a lot of pieces it knows about and is reasonably expecting really good stuff from.



The fact that Reeves, Wallace, Livingston and Collins are all balling out, Game 1, feels like it raises the ceiling significantly. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 11, 2022

A lot to like from that group in Game 1. Let’s see what tonight brings.

