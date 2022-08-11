Kentucky vs. Monterrey Tech game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats will play their second game of the Bahamas Tour tonight against Monterrey Tech out of Mexico. Game time is set for 7 pm ET on the SEC Network, and WatchESPN has a live online stream of the action (go here for more viewing info).

After Wednesday’s fun win over the Dominican Republic Select Team, the Cats will look to keep the momentum going against a college program from Mexico. Just about everyone who took the floor last night for Kentucky looked good.

However, senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler had a night to forget, partially due to a leg injury suffered in the first half he eventually returned from. Seeing how he bounces back is one of the biggest things to watch for tonight.

There may not have been a more fun player to watch last night than sophomore forward Daimion Collins, who had several posterizing dunks and highlight-reel blocks. His ascension in Year 2 will go a long way in determining just how legitimate of a national title threat the 2022-23 Wildcats are.

What are you watching for tonight?

Pregame Reading

Let’s ball.