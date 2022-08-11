 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to UK’s dominant win over Monterrey Tech

The Wildcats pulled away early and never looked back.

Following a 52-point victory on Wednesday, the Kentucky Wildcats played their second game of the Big Blue Bahamas trip against Tec de Monterrey of Mexico.

Upon first glance, Monterrey Tech was at a serious physical disadvantage. In fact, there was only one guy over 6-foot-5 on the roster and Kentucky took full advantage of that, pushing themselves out to an early 16-3 lead.

As the first half continued, that lead continued to grow into a 53-21, with Thiero and Livingston impressing. To finish the half, Livingston had seven points, three boards, and two steals, while Thiero had seven points in 10 minutes, as well as the highest plus-minus to that point (+23).

The second half was not any more competitive as the Wildcats used their length to bother Monterrey Tech, limiting them to just 12 points until two minutes to go, including a 39-5 run.

Not to mention, after a 1-8 start from three in the first half, Kentucky was much improved in the second half, going 6-18, with Jacob Toppin making two of them - two less than he made all of last season (4).

Damion Collins continued to impress with 10 points, five rebounds, and two blocks, as Sahvir Wheeler found his footing for the first in this trip time finishing with 14 points, 10 assists, two steals, and a team-leading +46 plus-minus.

In the end, Kentucky won 102-40 and there wasn’t a lot to take away in such an uncompetitive game, but seven players scored in double figures and four players finished with double-doubles.

Now, let’s turn to some Twitter reactions!

