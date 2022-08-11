Twitter reactions to UK’s dominant win over Monterrey Tech

Following a 52-point victory on Wednesday, the Kentucky Wildcats played their second game of the Big Blue Bahamas trip against Tec de Monterrey of Mexico.

Upon first glance, Monterrey Tech was at a serious physical disadvantage. In fact, there was only one guy over 6-foot-5 on the roster and Kentucky took full advantage of that, pushing themselves out to an early 16-3 lead.

As the first half continued, that lead continued to grow into a 53-21, with Thiero and Livingston impressing. To finish the half, Livingston had seven points, three boards, and two steals, while Thiero had seven points in 10 minutes, as well as the highest plus-minus to that point (+23).

The second half was not any more competitive as the Wildcats used their length to bother Monterrey Tech, limiting them to just 12 points until two minutes to go, including a 39-5 run.

Not to mention, after a 1-8 start from three in the first half, Kentucky was much improved in the second half, going 6-18, with Jacob Toppin making two of them - two less than he made all of last season (4).

Damion Collins continued to impress with 10 points, five rebounds, and two blocks, as Sahvir Wheeler found his footing for the first in this trip time finishing with 14 points, 10 assists, two steals, and a team-leading +46 plus-minus.

In the end, Kentucky won 102-40 and there wasn’t a lot to take away in such an uncompetitive game, but seven players scored in double figures and four players finished with double-doubles.

Antonio Reeves is now 5 of 6 from 3 in the Bahamas. That'll do. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 11, 2022

CJ Fredrick is going to play an important role on this Kentucky team. Such a high basketball IQ. Having 2 seasons of big time basketball under his belt is so valuable. We know about his shooting ability, but his defense and secondary playmaking ability are what will separate him. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) August 11, 2022

More I watch @_chrisliv24 , more I believe he is just as good or maybe even better than I thought -- and he was a McDonald's All-American and top 10 player — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) August 11, 2022

Livingston seems like a combination of Randle and sophomore PJ with more range. Pretty good. — Owen (@75toRupp) August 11, 2022

Halftime Box Score: UK leading 53-21 #BBN



- Thiero tied for high highest +/- (+23)

- Collins is the leading scorer (10 points)

- Per usual, Tshiebwe on pace for a double-double

- Shooting 57.1% FG, Opponent FG 27.6% pic.twitter.com/an6iDKzawr — KY Insider (@KyInsider) August 11, 2022

Jacob Toppin tells @tom_hart that his vertical is currently 42" but he didn't stretch beforehand, so he thinks it can be 44". Imagine that life. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) August 11, 2022

Even when Cal doesn't officially coach the team ...



He has a manager parked beside him up on the stage on the opposite sideline who is responsible for racing back and forth to relay Cal's messages to the team.



Hilarious. Looks like a tennis ball boy. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 11, 2022

Love it when Kentucky Basketball looks so good the broadcasters start talking about other SEC teams to pass the time. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) August 12, 2022

Back-to-back basjets from CJ Fredrick, who now has 9 points and his first three as a Wildcat.



Kentucky 71, Tec de Monterrey 28. 11:25 left. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) August 12, 2022

The towel crew had to get out of the way for showtime @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/fz8TAVyeEr — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 12, 2022

toppin now with 10 points and 8 rebounds -- and he has hit 2 3's. Not sure he hit more than that all of last season — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) August 12, 2022

Man, it’s fun watching Sahvir Wheeler push the ball up the floor. SO fast end-to-end with the ball. Love the pace this Kentucky team is playing with through two games. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) August 12, 2022

Double-doubles for:



Sahvir Wheeler (14 points, 10 assists)

Chris Livingston (14 points, 10 rebounds)

Jacob Toppin (12 points, 11 rebounds)

Oscar Tshiebwe (10 points, 14 rebounds) — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) August 12, 2022

This is just the 2nd time that @KentuckyMBB has won consecutive foreign summer exhibition games by at least 50 points each (won 3 consecutive games by at least 50 points each on May 19th, 21st and 22nd, 1974 in Australia) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) August 12, 2022

I think Chris Livingston has me more intrigued about a player's potential than I've seen in a long while. Had no idea he was this good in all phases of the game. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) August 12, 2022

Vince watching the Cats pic.twitter.com/4SVfNguls9 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 12, 2022

Adou Thiero did not block that, but he seriously climbed the ladder. And then did it again on the other end for a putback. Out thee with the walk-ons now, Thiero is snatching boards and initiating the break.



Now 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and a block in 21 minutes. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 12, 2022

Not sure you can take away much from that one. Still fun to watch! — Fifth Quarter Kentucky (@FQKentucky) August 12, 2022

How often do you see a team with three guys with 10+ rebounds? Oscar 14, Toppin 11, Livingston 10 — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) August 12, 2022

Adou Thiero earned his high-five from a baby. pic.twitter.com/FVJ0ttNp7Q — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 12, 2022

.@KentuckyMBB tonight had more total rebounds (65) than Monterrey Tec had total field goal attempts (62) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) August 12, 2022

Final Box Score UK wins 102-40 #BBN



- Seven players finished in double figures

- Four players recorded double-doubles

- Wheeler with a team-leading plus-minus (+46)

- This team is looking good and deep early pic.twitter.com/pb2uoCH9Fw — KY Insider (@KyInsider) August 12, 2022

CJ Fredrick: “We’re getting better because we are playing against the best guys in the country everyday in practice.” — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) August 12, 2022

