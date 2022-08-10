Highlights, box score and MVP from Kentucky’s opening win in the Bahamas

The Kentucky Wildcats opened Game 1 in the Bahamas with a dominant win over the Dominican Republic Select Team.

The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead and led for all but 24 seconds of the game, taking an 18-point lead into halftime where they stepped on the gas pedal in the second half to come away with a 108-56 win.

All-around, it was a great performance from Kentucky on both ends, as the Cats shot 57 percent from the floor and held the Dominican Republic to just 33 percent.

Kentucky’s length really bothered the DR Team, which shot just 4-19 from three while Kentucky shot the ball well from the perimeter, finishing 11-26.

That length translated into 10 blocked shots on the defensive end, along with 13 steals.

Kentucky also scored 23 points off the Dominican’s 18 turnovers.

John Calipari had to be pleased with what he saw out of his team in the first game of this preseason trip. There are things to work on certainly, but Kentucky put together a really strong performance that should give fans a healthy dose of optimism moving forward.

Game MVP

In an all-around great team performance, one player stood out and that was Daimion Collins. The sophomore big man got involved early and made his presence known early, with a highlight-reel dunk and a jumper off the bounce.

Collins played a lot stronger than he did last year, probably a testament to the work he has put in over the spring and summer to put on weight and get stronger, but he also looked a lot more confident.

Collins finished with 15 points on 6-9 shooting to go along with five rebounds.

If this is the type of player Daimion Collins could be this season, he’ll be an instant difference-maker for this Kentucky squad.

And just for good measure, look at these dunks again.

OH MY DAIMION COLLINS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9bW7VMMv5u — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 10, 2022

DAIMION DID IT AGAIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/c3GPJsq6S5 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 11, 2022

Box Score

Highlights

No shortage of highlights on night one #BigBlueBahamas pic.twitter.com/zXRZ4SJl8x — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 11, 2022

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!