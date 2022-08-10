The Kentucky Wildcats are off to a promising start in their Bahamas Tour, but it came with an injury scare.

Late in the first half of Wednesday’s matchup with the Dominican Republic National Select Team, senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler suffered a lower-body injury, limped to the bench to be examined by trainers, then limped to the locker room for further testing and stayed there for the remainder of the half. This comes after he missed four games last season due to minor injuries.

With Wheeler out, Kentucky has already gotten great minutes from freshmen guards Adou Thiero and Cason Wallace. Thiero especially was a pleasant surprise and would theoretically be in line for more playing time if Wheeler is out.

However, Thiero is in the midst of an abnormal growth spurt that’s actually led to literal growing pains, and his minutes are expected to be limited in the Bahamas.

The good news is it sounds like Wheeler is fine, according to The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker.

Wheeler has returned to the bench and is cleared to return. He didn’t start the second half but eventually re-entered the game with 16 minutes left in the game.

So for now, it appears Kentucky and Wheeler dodged a bullet.

Sahvir Wheeler in a knee brace. But I’m told he’s fine. pic.twitter.com/vDc8ZVoTqj — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 11, 2022

