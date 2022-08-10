Twitter reactions to UK’s fun win over the Dominican Republic Select Team

The Kentucky Wildcats tipped off their Bahamas preseason action with a matchup against the Dominican Republic National Team.

It was a quick start for the 2022-23 Cats as they were able to jump out to an early 15-8 lead.

The big story of the first half was the play of Daimion Collins who looked like a much more confident and comfortable player on both ends of the floor.

Collins was blocking shots, grabbing rebounds, hitting jumpers, and putting people on posters in his first half of action.

Illinois State transfer, Antonio Reeves, came to Kentucky known for his scoring ability, especially from three, and his shooting was on full display in the first half as he led the Cats with 9 points and went 3/4 from three.

For August, it was a very impressive first half for the Cats as they took a 43-25 lead into the halftime break.

The second half, was more domination from the Cats as they were able to build a huge lead over the Dominican Republic National Team.

Overall, it was an impressive showing for multiple Cats most notably Daimion Collins, Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves, Adou Thiero, and Chris Livingston.

The length and athleticism of this team gives them a chance to be one of the best defensive teams in the country.

In their first game of four in the Bahamas, the Cats were able to roll to a dominating 108-56 victory.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the first look at the 2022-23 Cats.

First five for our first #BigBlueBahamas game:



⚪️ Sahvir Wheeler

⚪️ Antonio Reeves

⚪️ Jacob Toppin

⚪️ Oscar Tshiebwe

⚪️ Daimion Collins pic.twitter.com/XxHBschP8N — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 10, 2022

Here come your Kentucky Wildcats! pic.twitter.com/t9WcRku3UH — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 10, 2022

Plan is to have Fredrick play the last six minutes of the first half, first six minutes of the second half. Adou Thiero will get 5-6 minutes at the end of both halves, ideally. https://t.co/RcbAZiTX2U — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 10, 2022

It’s so ridiculous to return the NPOY for a second season haha



We seriously take it for granted. #BBN — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) August 10, 2022

Kentuckys first (unofficial) offensive possession of the year includes a Tshiebwe offensive rebound.



How fitting. — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) August 10, 2022

Kentucky's two previous Bahamas teams went a combined 68-8 in 2014-15 and 2018-19 with a Final Four and an Elite 8. Wildcats again looking to use this trip as a springboard to another big season. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) August 10, 2022

So, uh, Daimion Collins parking in the corner, then dribbling into a pretty pull-up J and draining it ... is intriguing. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 10, 2022

UNREAL sequence there for the Cats. Ridiculous block at the rim for Jacob Toppin leads to an alley-oop for Cason Wallace on the other end.



Sheesh. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 10, 2022

And now Wallace with the nice lob to Lance Ware. Wallace just knows the game — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) August 10, 2022

WELCOME TO THE SHOW COLLINS — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) August 10, 2022

WHAT A BEAST pic.twitter.com/kHcNmdXzLO — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) August 10, 2022

Collins looks different this year. The confidence is what stands out. Didn't see close to this attack mode last year. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) August 10, 2022

More like Antonio Threeves, amirite? — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) August 10, 2022

Well, Adou Thiero snags a pass out of the air and quickly takes it to the other end for a slam dunk just 10 seconds into his first action as a Wildcat. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) August 10, 2022

I'm starting the Adou Thiero fan club — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) August 10, 2022

So much length and athleticism. A lot of versatile pieces. Should be an elite defensive team on the ball and at the rim. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) August 10, 2022

HALFTIME: Kentucky 43, Dominican Republic 25



Some good all-around stuff from Cats: Reeves 9 points (3-4 from deep); Livingston 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block. pic.twitter.com/f6Vwb2vykT — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) August 10, 2022

Oh my goodness, Daimion Collins did it again. The same damn thing. Other baseline, other side. Crazy dunk. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 11, 2022

DAIMION DID IT AGAIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/c3GPJsq6S5 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 11, 2022

The easy early take for this 2022-23 Kentucky basketball squad is that this is a vintage Calipari team. Big guards, size on the wing, explosive paint athleticism, limited spacing lineups, sky-high defensive potential. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) August 11, 2022

Good to see Sahvir Wheeler back in the game after he limped off in the first half. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) August 11, 2022

Man this game this great love watching @KentuckyMBB — Nate Sestina (@NateSestina23) August 11, 2022

It’s a summer scrimmage, but Cason Wallace looks like a senior playing on the ball. Under control. Doesn’t get sped up. @KentuckyRivals — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) August 11, 2022

Love just how hard @Oscartshiebwe34 plays even in a game like this and just how unselfish he always is — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) August 11, 2022

If Chris Livingston is going to shoot like this he’s going to be a problem for opponents. — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) August 11, 2022

Cason & Chris are technically freshmen but they're definitely not playing like freshmen



very impressed with their athleticism and mindset.. can see they're not scared to do the dirty work. love it — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) August 11, 2022

Fredrick has a team high four assists in only seven minutes played. When he picked UK, Tom Kakert of the Hawkeye Report told me he makes the right play. Love guys like that. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) August 11, 2022

Jacob Toppin just hit a 360 dunk in transition. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 11, 2022

Kentucky 8 of 20 3PFG and 10 of 11 FT. That'll do. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) August 11, 2022

God help me I am already deeply committed. I love this team so much. — kassidy (@kass_stumbo) August 11, 2022

If he continues to play like this, he deserves actual minutes this season.



Plays hard and knocks his shots down. https://t.co/Gt5R5J9XRu — Locked on Kentucky (@LockedOnUK) August 11, 2022

Lotta college coaches kicking themselves for letting Adou Thiero slip to a program like Kentucky, as a late spring addition no less. — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) August 11, 2022

I'd call this a successful start to the Bahamas trip. Kentucky has 95 points, leads by 43, with four minutes left. Walk-ons checking in. Here comes Kareem Watkins, notably DJ Wagner's brother. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 11, 2022

Most impressive improvement to me is Damion Collins. Looks so much more comfortable and fluid. Tons of potential — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 11, 2022

Damion Collins on his highlight dunks: “My Pops always told me to play above the rim.” — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) August 11, 2022

Official Final Full Kentucky Team Stats pic.twitter.com/x0uvXFngKQ — Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) August 11, 2022

