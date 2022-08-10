 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to UK’s fun win over the Dominican Republic Select Team

The Cats get a dominating win in their first game in the Bahamas.

By Adam Haste
/ new
UK Athletics

The Kentucky Wildcats tipped off their Bahamas preseason action with a matchup against the Dominican Republic National Team.

It was a quick start for the 2022-23 Cats as they were able to jump out to an early 15-8 lead.

The big story of the first half was the play of Daimion Collins who looked like a much more confident and comfortable player on both ends of the floor.

Collins was blocking shots, grabbing rebounds, hitting jumpers, and putting people on posters in his first half of action.

Illinois State transfer, Antonio Reeves, came to Kentucky known for his scoring ability, especially from three, and his shooting was on full display in the first half as he led the Cats with 9 points and went 3/4 from three.

For August, it was a very impressive first half for the Cats as they took a 43-25 lead into the halftime break.

The second half, was more domination from the Cats as they were able to build a huge lead over the Dominican Republic National Team.

Overall, it was an impressive showing for multiple Cats most notably Daimion Collins, Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves, Adou Thiero, and Chris Livingston.

The length and athleticism of this team gives them a chance to be one of the best defensive teams in the country.

In their first game of four in the Bahamas, the Cats were able to roll to a dominating 108-56 victory.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the first look at the 2022-23 Cats.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Kentucky Wildcats news!

In This Stream

Kentucky Bahamas Tour 2022: Everything to know

View all 14 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...