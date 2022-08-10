Kentucky vs. Dominican Republic Select Team game thread and pregame reading

Your Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team is finally back in action tonight!

In the first of a four-game Bahamas exhibition series, Kentucky will take on the Dominican Republic Select Team at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau. Game time is set for 7 pm ET on the SEC Network, and you can stream it live online via WatchESPN.

After going 26-8 last season, Kentucky returns a strong group of veterans led by National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, as well as Bob Cousy Award finalist Sahvir Wheeler.

Adding to that is a talented group of newcomers led by top-five recruit Cason Wallace, who has the potential to become the latest superstar guard coached by John Calipari.

Also in action will be redshirt senior CJ Fredrick, who did not log a single minute of game action last season due to a season-ending hamstring injury. The 3-point sharpshooter is healthy now and is expected to play in the Bahamas with a minutes restriction.

Of course, the new and improved Jacob Toppin has been one of the summer’s biggest talking points. This will be our first chance to see the new Toppin in live game action.

While it may not count in the 2022-23 season record, it’s still wonderful to see UK basketball back in action, so follow along in tonight’s game thread!

Pregame Reading

Go Cats!