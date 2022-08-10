UK’s coaching plan for Bahamas Tour

Gameday has arrived for the Kentucky Wildcats, who begin their four-game Bahamas Tour vs. the Dominican Republic Select Team tonight at 7 pm ET.

This will mark the third Bahamas trip Kentucky has made under John Calipari. And like the prior trips, Calipari will not be coaching on the sideline.

Tonight, it will be associate head coach Orlando Antigua who calls the shots for the Wildcats. Antigua is in his second campaign at Kentucky after rejoining the program in the 2021 offseason following a stint at Illinois.

For Thursday’s game vs. Tec de Monterrey out of Mexico, Ron ‘Chin’ Coleman will be the acting head coach. Like Antigua, Coleman joined the program in 2021 after coaching at Illinois.

Saturday’s game vs. Carleton University out of Canada will see Bruiser Flint lead the charge. Flint, whose current title is associate to the head coach, is not one of the three primary assistants but can still serve as the acting head coach.

Finally, Sunday’s clash with the Bahamas National Team features new assistant coach K.T. Turner as the head man. Turner joined Kentucky’s staff this offseason following stints with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.

If the prior Bahamas trips are any indicator, we’ll see Calipari doing interviews throughout the broadcast and potentially even get behind the camera.

As you’re aware, I won’t coach and Bruiser and I will be evaluating the team from a distance.



We all understand how important this program is to the athletic department, the state and the university - as it always has been! We can’t wait represent you tonight, Kentucky! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 10, 2022

