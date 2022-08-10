Wednesday Headlines: Bahamas Gameday Edition

Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari and his Wildcats are having a blast down in Nassau for their preseason trip to the Bahamas. The team took a boat tour earlier this week and has been practicing for their four upcoming games. Tonight, that first game is scheduled to be played against the Dominican Republic National Select Team — represented by players under 22 years old.

Other than open practices, this is everyone’s first look at what the 2022-2023 Kentucky Wildcats will have on the court. Though last season ended much sooner than expected with a first round exit in the NCAA Tournament, the year-long performance from Oscar Tshiebwe and his return for another go-round with Kentucky helped to somewhat soften the blow.

Tshiebwe, joined by Sahvir Wheeler, are Kentucky’s only two starters returning from last year. However, there are many contributors from the 2021-2022 season who are expected to make a sizable jump this year. Keep an eye on players such as Daimion Collins, Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware and of course CJ Fredrick.

The “veteran” Wildcats will be joined by transfer Antonio Reeves and four freshman from this year’s recruiting class. Adou Thiero, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston and Ugonna Kingsley are the five newcomers and all (even Kingsley) are expected to make an impact as the season unfolds with flashes of excitement to come as early as this week.

Tip-off for tonight’s game is set for 7 PM. Each game can be heard on the UK Sports Radio network with Tom Leach and Jack Givens with TV coverage available via the SEC Network.

Tweet of the Day

CJ Fredrick (@cj_fredrick) leads Kentucky guards with 63 makes from three in the five-minute drill.



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/XZTw408Ve5 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 9, 2022

Over 12 makes per minute... solid.

