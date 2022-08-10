Kentucky Bahamas Tour 2022: Everything to know

Keep track of everything related to the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats Bahamas Tour.

For the third time in the John Calipari, the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team is in the Bahamas for a slate of summer exhibition games.

This year, it’s a four-game stretch that will see the Cats take on teams from Mexico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas.

Among the biggest storylines to follow will be the return of CJ Fredrick after missing last season with a hamstring injury, the development of senior forward Jacob Toppin now that he has a starting spot secured, and if National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe is able to increase his shooting range and become a more complete offensive player.

Of course, this is also our first chance to see newcomers Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston, Adou Thiero, and Antonio Reeves in live game action.

Here’s a refresher for Kentucky’s four games that take place over a five-day period.

Dominican Republic National Select Team: Wednesday, Aug. 10th at 7 pm ET

Wednesday, Aug. 10th at 7 pm ET Monterey Tech (Mexico): Thursday, Aug. 11th at 7 pm ET

Thursday, Aug. 11th at 7 pm ET Carleton University (Canada): Saturday, Aug. 13th at 6 pm ET

Saturday, Aug. 13th at 6 pm ET Bahamas National Team: Sunday, Aug. 14th at 12 pm ET

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the 2022 Kentucky Bahamas Tour.