Twitter reactions to Kentucky landing Grant Godfrey and Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso

It's a great day for both the football and basketball Cats!

By Adam Haste
Wildcat Mascot Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats have regained recruiting momentum, as 4-star linebacker, Grant Godfrey, has committed to Kentucky.

The Georgia native picked the Cats over Tennessee on Monday giving the Cats the No. 21 overall outside linebacker in the country, according to Rivals.

Kentucky’s success with getting linebackers like Josh Allen, Bud Dupree, and Jamin Davis contributed to them being able to land Godfrey.

In an interview with On3, Godfrey liked the opportunity to play both inside and outside linebacker in Lexington which led to him knowing Kentucky was the choice for him.

“Kentucky just pushed me the most,” said Godfrey. “I feel like I would fit in best at Kentucky. And then also my parents, my dad thought, you know, Kentucky was the best fit for me so I can play inside and outside cause he thinks that the coaches at Kentucky will probably develop me more as a player also.”

This is a massive recruiting win for the Cats, as Godfrey is looking to be the next great linebacker out of Kentucky in the Stoops era.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news.

On the basketball side, the Kentucky Wildcats have added another player for the 2022-23 season as 5-star center Ugonna Onyenso, who already reclassified to 2022, has committed to the Cats.

Onyenso is currently ranked as the No. 18 overall player in the country and the No. 3 overall center, according to On3.

For the 2022-23 season, Onyenso will battle with Oscar Tshiebwe as he develops at his own pace before taking over a much bigger role for the Cats in 2023-24.

The defense is already at an elite level for Onyenso, but he still needs to work on his offensive game.

We could see Onyenso in games this season, but with the Cats already having a loaded frontcourt with Tshiebwe, Daimion Collins, and Lance Ware, fans should not expect to see many minutes from Onyenso this season.

This is a big addition for the Cats, as they’ll get to develop Onyenso while he’s a big help in practice.

For what it’s worth, Onyenso is eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft, though he’s currently viewed as someone who’s a few years away from being a legitimate NBA prospect.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Onyenso’s commitment.

