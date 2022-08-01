Twitter reactions to Kentucky landing Grant Godfrey and Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats have regained recruiting momentum, as 4-star linebacker, Grant Godfrey, has committed to Kentucky.

The Georgia native picked the Cats over Tennessee on Monday giving the Cats the No. 21 overall outside linebacker in the country, according to Rivals.

Kentucky’s success with getting linebackers like Josh Allen, Bud Dupree, and Jamin Davis contributed to them being able to land Godfrey.

In an interview with On3, Godfrey liked the opportunity to play both inside and outside linebacker in Lexington which led to him knowing Kentucky was the choice for him.

“Kentucky just pushed me the most,” said Godfrey. “I feel like I would fit in best at Kentucky. And then also my parents, my dad thought, you know, Kentucky was the best fit for me so I can play inside and outside cause he thinks that the coaches at Kentucky will probably develop me more as a player also.”

This is a massive recruiting win for the Cats, as Godfrey is looking to be the next great linebacker out of Kentucky in the Stoops era.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news.

Kentucky football lands recruiting commitment from 4-star linebacker Grant Godfrey. The 6-3, 215 pounder from North Gwinnett HS in Georgia also held offers from Ga Tech, U of L, Miss St, Ole Miss, Missouri, NC State, S Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia & Wake Forest, among others. https://t.co/PqwgWo36aU — Mark Story (@markcstory) August 1, 2022

Kentucky really sells its development of linebackers in recruiting. Godfrey has made it very clear that what Kentucky did with Bud Dupree, Josh Allen, and Jamin Davis played a huge role in his decision. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) August 1, 2022

BBN I told y’all not to worry @UKFootball will always recruit at a high level. Boom! — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) August 1, 2022

Grant Godfrey is a slender 6-2 LB with length, range, and athleticism. A similar prospect to Jamin Davis coming out of high school. We know how that ended.



The tape shows a player who can be a multi-positional fit at Kentucky once some strength is added.https://t.co/TUQy721Kej — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) August 1, 2022

Major commitment for UK football. https://t.co/hJAoGOF2vL — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 1, 2022

Kentucky football class jumps from #45 to #37 after Grant Godfrey commitment. #8 in the SEC. — Danny Davis #LLTC5 (12-18) (@DannyDa27021564) August 1, 2022

In Stoops we trust big month for future of Kentucky football continues. — James Willis (@JamesWi11047973) August 1, 2022

Been a nice day for both football and basketball recruiting. Feels good to have success in both sports and not just one. Just my opinion. — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) August 1, 2022

Godfrey is a big recruiting win for Chris Collins. Conversations about a flex LB role with Mike Stoops and Brad White went a long way. Class is now top-40 and star ranking up to 3.21 with Jakob Dixon getting a 3-star rating. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) August 1, 2022

On the basketball side, the Kentucky Wildcats have added another player for the 2022-23 season as 5-star center Ugonna Onyenso, who already reclassified to 2022, has committed to the Cats.

Onyenso is currently ranked as the No. 18 overall player in the country and the No. 3 overall center, according to On3.

For the 2022-23 season, Onyenso will battle with Oscar Tshiebwe as he develops at his own pace before taking over a much bigger role for the Cats in 2023-24.

The defense is already at an elite level for Onyenso, but he still needs to work on his offensive game.

We could see Onyenso in games this season, but with the Cats already having a loaded frontcourt with Tshiebwe, Daimion Collins, and Lance Ware, fans should not expect to see many minutes from Onyenso this season.

This is a big addition for the Cats, as they’ll get to develop Onyenso while he’s a big help in practice.

For what it’s worth, Onyenso is eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft, though he’s currently viewed as someone who’s a few years away from being a legitimate NBA prospect.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Onyenso’s commitment.

Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, 7-footer and five-star 2023 recruit who has moved up to 2022, commits to Kentucky. He'll be with the team this fall (not in Bahamas next week) and it is TBA whether he'll play this season, but it's not off the table. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 1, 2022

UGONNA KINGSLEY IS A KENTUCKY WILDCAT pic.twitter.com/neAVOOJWBo — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) August 1, 2022

Onyenso says Kentucky's track record with its big men and playing style were the two reasons for his decision. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) August 1, 2022

Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is a Wildcat and will suit up this season. pic.twitter.com/6Y8zsOAFS8 — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) August 1, 2022

He says he picked UK for 2 reason:

1. UK's success w/ bigs & getting them to the next level.

2. UK plays his system of basketball. Position-less bbball.



Onyenso describes his game by not answering the question due to technically difficulty. Or maybe his game is indescribable? — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) August 1, 2022

Kingsley is a 7-footer with a 7-5 wingspan. Could be the type of rim protector that Cal has featured on a lot of his best teams. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) August 1, 2022

With the addition of 4-star center and No. 39 overall prospect Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, Kentucky finishes the 2022 cycle with the No. 3 class in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) August 1, 2022

In the past week:



5⭐️ Justin Edwards commits to Kentucky over Tennessee



4⭐️ Grant Godfrey commits to Kentucky over Tennessee



5⭐️ Ugonna Kingsley commits to Kentucky over Tennessee — PELS YEAR. BBN (@pelsyear) August 1, 2022

Ugonna also grew up playing soccer. I think we need to see him vs. Oscar Tshiebwe on the pitch, don't you? ⚽️@Oscartshiebwe34 @onyensokingsle3 — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) August 1, 2022

Just to put a finer point on this, if Ugonna Onyenso is a better shot blocker than fellow PSA alum Osun Osunniyi, a top-10 shot blocker nationally three seasons at St. Bonnaventure and coveted transfer who's now at Iowa State, then Kentucky got a stud defender. https://t.co/otJkLovgU1 — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 1, 2022

.@onyensokingsle3 is eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft, per source https://t.co/qY47CuJ4tg — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) August 1, 2022

Here's @Aaron_Torres - with thoughts on the Ugonna Kingsley commit



* Why this is so big

* How it will make Oscar Tshiebwe better

* Set up UK for the future.



WELCOME TO LEXINGTON, @onyensokingsle3!!!! https://t.co/wa8wN9LvGi — TorresOnKentucky (@TorresOnUK) August 1, 2022

Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, a four-star center, has committed to Kentucky.



"This kid, his body looks like Giannis Antetokounmpo — not saying he plays like Giannis, but he’s chiseled like Giannis — and his timing on blocked shots is just unbelievable."https://t.co/3KkYPOI2vH — The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) August 1, 2022

