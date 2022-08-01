Grant Godfrey commits to Kentucky

What better way to start the week than a big-time Kentucky Wildcat football commitment?

That is exactly how this week has started off, as the Cats have landed a big commitment from 4-star linebacker out of Suwanee (GA), Grant Godfrey. He took to Twitter to announce the news.

Godfrey ultimately chose the Cats over offers from Tennessee, Wake Forest, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and several others.

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Godfrey will step right into a linebacker room that will be losing the two starters from this season in Deandre Square and Jacquez Jones. With needed depth at the position, Godfrey’s addition is a welcomed sight.

This recruiting win is also another signature blue-chip victory over the rivals from the south in the Tennessee Volunteers. Especially with the momentum in Knoxville currently on the recruiting trail, landing Godfrey is nothing to scoff at.

Godfrey is currently ranked as a 4-star prospect in the class of 2023 and is listed as a top-325 player in the class, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also list him as a top-30 linebacker in the class.

With his commitment Godfrey now joins a class that features Tommy Ziesmer, Avery Stuart, Ty Bryant, and Nasir Addison on the defensive side of the ball.

Mark Stoops and his staff have picked up momentum on the recruiting trail over the last month, and adding Godfrey just continues that wave. Now it's time to go and continue to build towards another top-25 class.

