Monday Headlines: Ugonna Kingsley Decision Day Edition

Today is decision day for Ugonna Kingsley. The former 2023 prospect has reclassified to the 2022 class and is announcing which program he’ll play for this upcoming season.

The now-ranked 39th prospect is heavily favored to select the Kentucky Wildcats as his school of choice. Kingsley has four predictions via 247 Sports with each calling for Kentucky.

Ugonna Kingsley tells me he will announce his college decision on Monday, August 1st.



Recently reclassified to 2022. One of the top big men in the country.



Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State hosted him on official visits. https://t.co/0bxNzaUQSK — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 26, 2022

The 7-foot, 233 pound prospect would be an excellent addition to the title contending Wildcats. Kingsley was one of the better shot blockers in prep school last year, and he’s freakishly athletic, though his offense needs some attention.

Coming to Kentucky would allow him to have the opportunity of sliding in behind both Daimion Collins and Oscar Tshiebwe to receive meaningful minutes but also further develop his offensive game.

Five-star center Ugonna Kingsley on his official visit to Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/UI6gEVI4JN — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) July 22, 2022

Quality depth can make or break a team. Head coach John Calipari saw his Wildcats crumble in a first-round exit to St. Peter’s as UK’s guards battled injuries that impacted their play in the postseason.

Fortunately, Kentucky’s frontcourt was mostly healthy over the course of the season. That trend will hopefully continue this year, and having Kingsley gives them flexibility in addition to developing the young talent into potentially becoming a special player for the Wildcats.

Tweet of the Day

I still get chills watching this conversation between Bill Russell & KG.



RIP legend. pic.twitter.com/z4eVI3mVqt — ️hillip Dean (@PhillipDean_) July 31, 2022

He’ll be dearly missed.

Headlines

Adou Thiero’s play has been shocking to Chin Coleman - Vaught’s Views

Excited for what he’ll bring to the team this season.

Celtics great Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion, dies at 88 - ESPN

He was such a legendary player and person.

Anthony Brown a blend of Robinson and Bowden - Vaught’s Views

Fans should be pumped to watch him in action.

Angels star Mike Trout optimistic he’s ‘going to play here soon’ - ESPN

Hopeful news for one of the game’s biggest stars.

Kentucky defensive front impresses Missouri coach - Vaught’s Views

UK’s front seven should be one of the best in the conference.

deGrom set to make 2022 debut for New York Mets on Tuesday - ESPN

Arguably the best pitcher in baseball is returning.

Collins adding strength, confidence ahead of sophomore season - KSR

He’s in line for a breakout season this year.

X-rays on Julio Rodriguez’s hand negative - ESPN

Good news for the star rookie.