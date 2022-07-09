Nick Richards gets $1.8 million guaranteed from Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have been a hotbed for Kentucky Wildcats throughout the years. Players like Malik Monk, PJ Washington, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and others have come through Charlotte.

Not many have stuck around for the long term, though. Washington and former Wildcats standout center Nick Richards could change that.

Richards, who stands 7-feet tall and has a 7-foot-4 wingspan, will have his contract guaranteed after the deadline to decline it has passed. He’s still an active member of the roster and will be owed $1.8 million with the 2022-23 season fully guaranteed.

The rim-protecting center played in just 18 games his rookie season, scoring just 15 points and shooting 4/9 from the field.

Richards’ second season saw him show a bit more promise as he played in 50 games, starting five. He averaged 3.0 points per game and shot 67% from the field. Given he may never develop a three-point shot, Richards’ efficiency is going to matter the most, and that’s what he provided the Hornets last season.

Carving out a role on a playoff-contending Hornets team could be easier said than done, but Richards did show promise a season ago and should be in store for a large role.

A quality Las Vegas Summer League showing could also help Richards’ cause. In Friday’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers, he scored 15 points in 21 minutes, going 5/8 from the field. He also had 11 rebounds, four turnovers and two blocks.

Richards has potential, and continued performances like these over the next week should aid his develop with Charlotte.

