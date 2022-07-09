Saturday Headlines: DJ Wagner momentum? Edition

Happy Saturday BBN, and my goodness it’s a beautiful one.

John Calipari looks to be on a heater for the ages. After landing Reed Sheppard and Robert Dillingham, he now looks poised to land coveted recruit DJ Wagner. UofL has been getting all the love for months in regards to Wagner. It seemed as if they sealed the deal after Kenny Payne hired Milt Wagner, DJ’s grandfather.

Things turned toward Kentucky’s favor after John Calipari went to Spain to watch DJ at the U17 championships and give him the final pitch. While Cal went to Spain himself, Kenny Payne opted to stay home and send Nolan Smith, his assistant coach.

Whatever happened in Spain seems to have worked as the recruiting experts all began to switch their picks from UofL to UK yesterday.

I have now pulled back my Crystal Ball on DJ Wagner to Louisville as the race with Kentucky has become too cloudy.https://t.co/NWL5MzIazn — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) July 8, 2022

On3’s Jamie Shaw went as far as to say he believes Kentucky has a 95% chance of landing Wagner now.

This would be a huge deal. Kentucky’s chances were all but dead. I have been saying for months that it isn’t over due to Cal’s relationship with DaJuan Wagner, DJ’s father, and the fact that Cal had been recruiting DJ for years. Calipari never stopped recruiting DJ,

It looks like the Class of 2023 belongs to John Vincent Calipari.

Louisville fans right when they think something positive is going to happen pic.twitter.com/fhyygJpN6j — State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) July 9, 2022

RIP Tony Sirico, one of the greatest actors of our time who I'm told passed this morning. Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri was arguably the most fun, memorable character from "The Sopranos". Donations are being made in his honor to Wounded Warriors, St.Jude's Hospital & @ActonInstitute pic.twitter.com/7ZVQ453Ckn — Jon Hartley (@Jon_Hartley_) July 8, 2022

Paulie Walnuts was a classic TV icon on one of the greatest shows of all time. He was my favorite character behind Tony Soprano. RIP to a great one.

