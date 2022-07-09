Where Mark Stoops stands in CBS Sports’ SEC coach rankings

The 2022 college football season is right around the corner and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to have a historic season.

The key to having a big season starts at the top with the head coach and the Cats have one of the best in the SEC, and national media agrees.

CBS Sports released their SEC coach rankings for 2022 and Mark Stoops came in at the 5th best coach in the conference, up one spot from last year’s rankings.

“Is there a more underrated coach in the country than Stoops? It’s doubtful. His only sub-.500 season since 2015 was during the COVID-19 year in 2020, which can be excused to an extent due to the uncertainty that programs had to deal with for nine months. His Wildcats have two 10-win seasons and have gone to six straight bowl games — with four wins — during his time in Lexington, Kentucky. Football used to be a fall distraction prior to the start of basketball season for Big Blue Nation. Not anymore.”

The coaches ranked ahead of him are Nick Saban (No. 1), Kirby Smart (No. 2), Jimbo Fisher (No. 3), and new LSU head coach Brian Kelly (No. 4).

Do you agree with where coach Stoops is ranked in the SEC?

