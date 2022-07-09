Koby Keenum commits to Kentucky over Louisville

How about a Yahtzee to get your Saturday going?

This afternoon the Kentucky Wildcats picked up some momentum on the recruiting trail, as they landed a key recruit to help bolster the offensive line for the years to come.

That player is class of 2023 lineman Koby Keenum. He announced the decision during a ceremony at Mars Hill Bible School in Alabama.

Making this pledge even better is that it comes on Mark Stoops’ 55th birthday, so a great way to start off the celebration!

BREAKING: The nation's No. 3 center prospect, Koby Keenum, just committed to UK. He turned down Louisville, UNC, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. That's another big pickup for UK football and OL @OL_Coach_Yenser is already seeing big success on the trail https://t.co/liLZJdwMoE — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) July 9, 2022

The 6-foot-4 and 300-pound offensive lineman out of Florence (AL) chose the Cats over Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and North Carolina. He also held offers from Michigan, Miami, LSU, Penn State, and plenty of others.

He should be a familiar name to the Big Blue Nation, as he is the recruit that some fans thought was flashing the “L’s” down on his recent visit to Louisville. He also got to see just how heated this rivalry is when he changed his visit dates around between Kentucky and Louisville, getting social media fired up for those visits over June.

With Keenum’s commitment the Cats now have three commitments in the class to help retool the offensive line, as he joins Malachi Wood and Austin Ramsey in the position room. He also becomes UK’s 10th commit in the class, as they look to gain some more momentum heading into fall camp in just a few weeks.

Keenum is currently ranked as a 3-star prospect and the No. 3 center in the class, according to Rivals. The On3 consensus rankings have him ranked 754th nationally and 67th among interior offensive linemen.

Huge recruiting win for the Cats in this one.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.