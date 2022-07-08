Tim Couch opens up about relationship with Will Levis

Over the years, there have been some big names inside the Kentucky Wildcat football program.

When it comes to the quarterback position, however, you could make an argument that no name is bigger than Tim Couch.

The former No. 1 overall pick in 1999, brought some juice back to the gridiron in Lexington, alongside the Air-Raid and Hal Mumme.

In Lexington today, Will Levis is trying to build the same type of superstar legacy.

Couch still resides in Lexington, and he caught up with Tyler Thompson of KSR this week, in which he gave a little insight to the relationship he is building with UK’s star QB.

“I was out there watching him throw to some of the new receivers. Dane Key was over there and a couple of other young guys were out, and they were just working,” Couch told KSR. “I kind of just sat back and leaned against the goal post and just watched him throw for about 30 minutes.”

While watching Levis, Couch couldn’t help but see similarities between the two.

“Just the look in his eyes, the determination, the work ethic he has right now, the leadership that he has and the leadership role he has accepted in the program and just trying to motivate guys, to push guys to work hard this summer is just really, really cool and it just reminds me so much of myself 25 years ago.”

I think Kentucky fans would be quite alright, if Levis was able to put together another season similar to Couch’s last in Lexington.

As Levis looks to become another UK QB to hear his name called in the NFL Draft, who better to help guide him than Couch?

Be sure to check out his full conversation with KSR here.