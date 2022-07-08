Justin Edwards decision update

UPDATE

Justin Edwards is now planning to announce his college choice right after the Peach Jam with July 25th being the target date, according to KSR’s Jack Pilgrim.

This is widely believed to be a two-horse race between the Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats.

Edwards has since confirmed the July 25th date on Instagram live.

Soon...

Well, mark your calendars... we have a date, sort of.

Justin Edwards, a top-tier player both Kentucky and Tennessee have been heavily recruiting, will announce his decision on where he’ll play college basketball at the Peach Jam.

In a piece from On3’s Joe Tipton, Edwards said specifically that he’s not considering any pro options and will be “going to college.” The two frontrunners remain Kentucky and Tennessee, with Auburn attempting to sneak in the back door if they can land Edwards for a visit before Peach Jam.

Edwards had the following to say about his Kentucky recruiting process.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Cal (John Calipari) more than other schools,” Edwards said previously to On3. “That’s made a big difference. It means a lot that I am one of the main guys they’re going after.”

The addition of Edwards would be significant for Kentucky’s 2023 recruiting class, a group that is desperately in need of a talented wing player. There aren’t any crystal ball predictions as of yet, but they should start to trickle in over the next 10 days.

Kentucky’s Orlando Antigua is leading the charge on the talented lefty. Just like 2023 recruit Reed Sheppard, Antigua is aiming to land the country’s top small forward. Peach Jam is set for July 17th-24th in North Augusta, South Carolina.

