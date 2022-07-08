Oscar Tshiebwe attempted to change number to 9 as he hopes to bring ninth championship to UK

Last season, Oscar Tshiebwe proved his value as an individual player, taking home a long list of honors and awards, which you can see here.

This season, Tshiebwe is on a mission to bring the Kentucky Wildcats a ninth championship and even wanted to change his jersey number to 9 to symbolize that.

“I don’t want to just come get my trophies and go...I want to leave something here, a trophy,” Tshiebwe told the media in Thursday morning’s press conference.

Unfortunately, college basketball players aren’t allowed to wear a jersey that includes the numbers 6-9. This is to help officials as they use their hands to communicate foul calls to the sideline.

Tshiebwe will have a talented cast around him this upcoming season to help him accomplish his goal including: three McDonald’s All-Americans, last season’s SEC assist leader/Bob Cousy Finalist, a former Big Ten 3-point percentage leader, a freak athlete at the four, and a 20 ppg All-Missouri Valley wing.

While there are questions and uncertainty surrounding the shooting depth behind CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves, that is a top-five roster.

If you need more reason to be excited about next season, watch this 43-minute highlight video of Tshiebwe’s historic 2021-22 season.

