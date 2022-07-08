Where Kentucky recruits stand in On3’s updated 2024 rankings

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have been busy recruiting since contact with the 2024 class has been allowed.

So far, the Cats have offered five players in the class a scholarship and on Tuesday, On3 released its latest rankings and the Cats are once again going after some of the top talent in the country.

Tre Johnson came in as the No 1 overall player with Ian Jackson right behind him at No. 2. Kentucky has extended a scholarship offer to both players.

As for the other players that Kentucky has extended scholarship offers to, Isaiah Elohim came in at No. 17, Karter Knox at No. 29, and in state star Travis Perry came in at No. 66.

While there are not any other players that have received official offers from Kentucky, there are several players that have been contacted by the Cats.

Here is a list of the top 50 recruits in the updated rankings with players that Kentucky has offered or been in contact with in bold.

Tre Johnson Ian Jackson Flory Bidunga Asa Newell Naasir Cunningham Yves Missi Bryson Tucker Trentyn Flowers Johnuel “Boogie” Fland Somto Cyril Khani Rooths Annor Boateng Cam Scott Elliot Cadeau Isaiah Abraham Ace Bailey Isaiah Elohim Jason Asemota Dylan Harper Curtis Givens Jalen Shelley Liam McNeeley James Brown Robert Miller III Vyctorius Miller Amier Ali Tyler McKinley Tahaad Pettiford Karter Knox Morez Johnson John Bol Robert Wright Jarin Stevenson Jayden Williams Kur Teng Derik Queen Marcus Allen Jahki Howard Bishop Boswell Jase Richardson Aiden Sherrell Donnie Freeman Jaeden Mustaf Jonathan Powell Carter Bryant Elijah Crawford Drake Powell David Castillo Dellquan Warren AJ Swinton

