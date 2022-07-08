 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where Kentucky recruits stand in On3’s updated 2024 rankings

The Cats are going after several of the nation’s top recruits.

By Adam Haste
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JUN 05 Pangos All-American Camp Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have been busy recruiting since contact with the 2024 class has been allowed.

So far, the Cats have offered five players in the class a scholarship and on Tuesday, On3 released its latest rankings and the Cats are once again going after some of the top talent in the country.

Tre Johnson came in as the No 1 overall player with Ian Jackson right behind him at No. 2. Kentucky has extended a scholarship offer to both players.

As for the other players that Kentucky has extended scholarship offers to, Isaiah Elohim came in at No. 17, Karter Knox at No. 29, and in state star Travis Perry came in at No. 66.

While there are not any other players that have received official offers from Kentucky, there are several players that have been contacted by the Cats.

Here is a list of the top 50 recruits in the updated rankings with players that Kentucky has offered or been in contact with in bold.

  1. Tre Johnson
  2. Ian Jackson
  3. Flory Bidunga
  4. Asa Newell
  5. Naasir Cunningham
  6. Yves Missi
  7. Bryson Tucker
  8. Trentyn Flowers
  9. Johnuel “Boogie” Fland
  10. Somto Cyril
  11. Khani Rooths
  12. Annor Boateng
  13. Cam Scott
  14. Elliot Cadeau
  15. Isaiah Abraham
  16. Ace Bailey
  17. Isaiah Elohim
  18. Jason Asemota
  19. Dylan Harper
  20. Curtis Givens
  21. Jalen Shelley
  22. Liam McNeeley
  23. James Brown
  24. Robert Miller III
  25. Vyctorius Miller
  26. Amier Ali
  27. Tyler McKinley
  28. Tahaad Pettiford
  29. Karter Knox
  30. Morez Johnson
  31. John Bol
  32. Robert Wright
  33. Jarin Stevenson
  34. Jayden Williams
  35. Kur Teng
  36. Derik Queen
  37. Marcus Allen
  38. Jahki Howard
  39. Bishop Boswell
  40. Jase Richardson
  41. Aiden Sherrell
  42. Donnie Freeman
  43. Jaeden Mustaf
  44. Jonathan Powell
  45. Carter Bryant
  46. Elijah Crawford
  47. Drake Powell
  48. David Castillo
  49. Dellquan Warren
  50. AJ Swinton

You can check out the entire updated rankings from On3 here.

