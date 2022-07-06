4-star recruit Avery Stuart picks Kentucky

Mark Stoops and his Kentucky Wildcats have struck again in the 2023 class, and this is a big one!

On Wednesday, 4-star defensive back Avery Stuart announced his commitment to Kentucky. He becomes the Wildcats’ highest-ranked pledge in 2023 and the ninth overall commitment.

Coming into today, Stuart’s final three included the Auburn Tigers and Florida State Seminoles. Florida State was seen as the favorite leading into the decision, but Kentucky started gaining a lot of momentum and recruiting predictions over the Fourth of July weekend.

Four-star CB Avery Stuart on why Kentucky won out in his recruitment:



"Everything they do is like family."https://t.co/zbcsh8tPrJ pic.twitter.com/1zITvduWXk — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) July 6, 2022

Avery Stuart's film is as good as any UK DB the Cats have landed in several years. He has great capacity to stretch and make a play when the ball is in the vicinity. 6'2 four-star physical corner is right up Mark Stoops' alley. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) July 6, 2022

The 6-foot-2, 174-pound Stuart hails from Alabama Christian Academy in Montgomery (AL). He is ranked 151st nationally at On3, 196th at Rivals and 225th at ESPN. 247 Sports has him as a 3-star recruit and the 33rd-best safety in his class.

Stuart is expected to play cornerback in college — his projected position at Rivals — though ESPN lists him as an athlete, while 247 and On3 peg him as a safety.

Among the other schools who’ve offered Stuart includes the Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions, Arkansas Razorbacks, Michigan State Spartans and Louisville Cardinals among others.

Stuart joins RB Khalifa Keith, TE Tanner Lemaster, ATH Ty Bryant, OT Malachi Wood, OT Austin Ramsey, ATH Kaden Moorman, EDGE Tommy Ziesmer, and WR Shamar Porter in Kentucky’s 2023 recruiting class.

Now, check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action.

