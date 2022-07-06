Wednesday Headlines: College Football Expansion Madness Edition

We’re in the midst of one of the crazier NBA off-seasons in recent memory, yet college football is finding a way to share a large portion of the headlines each day despite being two months from kickoff.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday that there are conversations involving the Big 12 to potentially add up to six Pac-12 teams after UCLA and USC head to the Big Ten. Dodd says that the Big 12 is reportedly looking at Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah as some of the teams on their radar.

Of course there is the possibility of a Big 12/PAC-12 merger and there are also massive TV Deals that need to play out before any decisions are made. However, this is once again more proof that we live in a new era of pro-mobility.

Whether it’s for star athletes or star universities, moving around and “trying new things” is the trend. It’s also become somewhat of a norm for constant drama and post-4th of July fireworks in college football.

Needless to say, this isn’t the beginning and most definitely won’t be the end of programs considering a move to another conference. You can read Dodd’s full story here.

Tweet of the Day

It popped right into my hand when I saw this pic.twitter.com/CrQTgvUL8Z — PELS YEAR. BBN (@pelsyear) July 6, 2022

Nice.

Headlines

How UK targets performed in FIBA U17 World Cup group play - KSR

Can’t wait for Ron Holland to get to Kentucky.

Tiger Woods finishes tied for 39th at JP McManus Pro-Am - ESPN

Just happy to see him still playing golf.

Steiner: reports about Puma contract are speculation - Vaught’s Views

The original (and likely false) reports spread like crazy on Monday.

Scherzer strikes out 11, doesn’t surrender a run in return to Mets - ESPN

The star veteran still has it.

Durant reportedly has “a desire” to play with Devin Booker - KSR

All for getting Booker some All-NBA help in Phoenix.

Here is what every league in college football should do - Yahoo!

Thoughts on UCLA and USC?

Three decisions in four days could alter UK recruiting - Cats Illustrated

Crunch time.

Tiger Woods readies for British Open - USA Today

Can’t wait for this.