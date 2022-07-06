Kentucky point guard group ranked 9th in college basketball

With some international trips starting to take place for college basketball programs, there is still one thing that will get fans across the country talking.... position rankings.

For Kentucky Wildcat fans the latest ranking of point guard units across the country by Issac Trotter of 247 Sports just might get some traction going across the fanbase.

Coming in at ninth overall (second in the SEC) in the ranking by Trotter, here is what he had to say about the Cats unit heading into the season;

“A frustrating end to the season has seemingly clouded the fact that Sahvir Wheeler put up some eye-popping numbers for Kentucky in his first year with the program. Wheeler averaged 6.9 assists per game and finished with a 2.3-to-1, assist-to-turnover ratio. Does he need to improve his jumper? Yes. But Wheeler should get better in Kentucky’s player-development program. Kentucky also has 5-star combo guard Cason Wallace who should be a major baller, and Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves was very comfortable with the ball in his hands. If Wheeler’s jumper doesn’t come along, Kentucky will have plenty of high-floor options. But Wheeler’s tantalizing in transition and really flashed a connection with Oscar Tshiebwe, so banking on a bounceback is not unrealistic.”

After a season that led Wheeler to be named a Bob Cousy Award finalist and adding a top-10 recruit in Wallace, it does seem that the Cats could be higher up on this list. Overall though, it seems it all points to some uncertainty.

How will Wallace adjust to the college game?

Can Wheeler cut down on the turnovers and be reliable shooter from the outside?

Both are solid questions to ask, but when it comes to overall talent...this unit has arguably the best in the country. Now, it just comes to showing it each and every night.

Here are the other schools that make up the top-10:

Texas Houston Gonzaga UCLA North Carolina Memphis TCU Tennessee Kentucky Miami

You can catch the rest of his rankings here.