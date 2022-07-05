Chris Rodriguez pleads guilty to DUI charge

Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez accepted a guilty plea on Tuesday during his pre-trial conference for the DUI arrest back on May 8th.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The citation noted that his vehicle was “not maintaining its designated operating lane.”

John Clay and Christopher Leach of the Herald-Leader reported that Rodriguez must pay a $200 fine plus over $700 in court costs by December 13th. Rodriguez will have his license suspended for 4-6 months and is expected to take an alcohol education class.

Rodriguez is expected to be Kentucky’s only preseason First Team All-SEC selection this summer after his 2021 campaign where he rushed for 1,378 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 61 receiving yards and three receiving scores.

For his career, Rodriguez has rushed for 2,739 yards and 27 touchdowns while hauling in 15 receptions for 75 yards and three scores

Rodriguez would need 1,134 yards on the ground in 2022 in order to beat Benny Snell’s career rushing yards record of 3,873 yards.

However, the University of Kentucky has not yet revealed if Rodriguez will miss any games for disciplinary purposes this season.