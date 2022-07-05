Tuesday Headlines: Max Contract U Edition

When it comes to NBA max contracts, no school has been more successful than the University of Kentucky Wildcats under John Calipari.

A study done by CatsPause’s Chris Fisher broke down the absurd amount of max deals former Wildcats have landed, most recently by Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker, who’ve both now landed two max deals since joining the NBA in 2015. John Wall and Anthony Davis have also both landed multiple max deals, as those four alone have almost accounted for over 1.3 BILLION dollars.

Nicely done.

Tweet of the Day

Abby Steiner has signed a professional contract with Puma for $2 million, the biggest by an athlete coming out of the NCAA! pic.twitter.com/yfdrxmzJwr — Track & Field Gazette (@Athleticsglobe) July 4, 2022

This sounded nice, but Abby Steiner has since shot it down.

Abby Steiner responds to reports about a deal with Puma that made the rounds yesterday. https://t.co/N0afh64dQk — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) July 5, 2022

Whatever the case is, Steiner has an unbelievably bright future and will bring in plenty of wealth sooner rather than later.

Your Headlines

Max Contract University: Kentucky’s NBA max deals

The recent deals sign by Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker are the 13th and 14th max/supermax contracts signed by John Calipari-coached former Wildcats, the most of any school, making Kentucky Max Contract University.

Pilgrim's Insider Notes: Kentucky's 2023 recruiting update

Kentucky now has two commitments in 2023, with Rob Dillingham recently joining Reed Sheppard. Where do the Wildcats go from there?

Ranking the top 100 players of Stoops era: No. 61 Farrington Huguenin

Huguenin was among the most productive defensive players for Kentucky during Stoops’ first three years as the program’s head coach and eventually earned himself opportunities to play for three NFL franchises.

WR Karmello English, 4-Star Kentucky Target, Commits to Auburn

The July 4 announcement was unexpected. English initially scheduled a decision for July 2. That plan was scrapped last week. The move bought Kentucky some time, providing some optimism that the winds had changed in his recruitment.

Offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, No. 5 in the 2023 ESPN 300, next in line to commit to Miami Hurricanes football program

Francis Mauigoa, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive lineman and the No. 5 recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300, committed to coach Mario Cristobal and the new-look Miami Hurricanes on Monday.

Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut, slowed by injury, captures 15th Fourth of July hot dog eating contest title by eating 63 franks and buns

Joey "Jaws'' Chestnut gobbled his way to a 15th win Monday at the Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 franks and buns, while Miki Sudo returned to win the women's title by eating 40 wieners at the annual event in Coney Island.

NFL community joins in on celebrating Fourth of July

NFL teams and players joined in on social media to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Former All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell to box in exhibition on July 30

Adrian Peterson, the NFL’s fifth all-time leading rusher, and Le’Veon Bell, a former two-time All-Pro, are slated to face off in a heavyweight boxing exhibition match.

College Football World Reacts To The EA Sports News

EA is now expected to release NCAA 2023 in July of next year.

Hank Goldberg, Former ESPN NFL Reporter and Sports Handicapper, Dies at Age 82

Hank Goldberg, a longtime horse racing analyst and NFL reporter for ESPN, died Monday at age 82. Goldberg had suffered from chronic kidney disease.