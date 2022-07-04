Khalifa Keith commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are on the board again in the class of 2023.

On the 4th of July, Kentucky scored a pledge from 3-star running back Khalifa Keith. He announced the news on Twitter.

Keith commits to the Wildcats while holding additional scholarship offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Memphis, South Florida and Colorado State among others.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pounder plays at Parker High School in Alabama and is ranked 1,331st nationally, 89th among running backs, and 50th in the state of Alabama via 247 Sports Composite. Keith is known as a powerful runner who uses every bit of his frame to plow through defenders and churn out tough yardage. He also plays linebacker on defense.

As a junior last season, Keith racked up 1,877 yards and 28 touchdowns on 190 runs (9.9 avg). Kentucky recently hosted him for an official visit in June and laid the foundation for this commitment to take place.

Keith becomes the program’s eighth pledge in 2023, joining TE Tanner Lemaster, ATH Ty Bryant, OT Malachi Wood, OT Austin Ramsey, ATH Kaden Moorman, EDGE Tommy Ziesmer, and WR Shamar Porter.

Check out Keith’s junior season highlights via Hudl.

Just spoke with RB @KhalifaKeith2 and sounds like his OV went very well. Someone Kentucky is very interested in. Fits the mold of guys who have succeeded there lately. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) June 13, 2022

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. Go Cats!