Monday Headlines: Happy 4th of July Edition

Happy fourth of July, everyone. While the holiday has been full of grilling, fireworks and cool drinks in the mid-summer heat wave, it’s been 244 years since our first Independence Day, and it’s important to remember what we’re celebrating.
With that being said, we have just 60 days until Kentucky Football Eve. There’s been a great deal of hype surrounding the team and expectations for the Wildcats are relatively high. Kentucky is ranked No. 20 in ESPN’s early Top-25 rankings.
Another 10-3, big bowl game season seems to be the goal for most UK fans. But is that goal attainable? Below we’ll take a brief look at the 2022 schedule and analyze the outcome of each game Kentucky has scheduled for this season.
Home — Miami (OH) Sep 3rd
Last season’s outcome: N/A
Last season’s AP rank: N/R
Early season rank: N/A
Prediction: WIN
Away — Florida September 10th
Last season’s outcome: 20-13 Kentucky
Last season’s AP rank: N/R
Early season rank: 23rd
Prediction: LOSS
Home — Youngstown State September 17th
Last season’s outcome: N/A
Last season’s AP rank: N/R
Early season rank: N/A
Prediction: WIN
Home — Northern Illinois September 24th
Last season’s outcome: N/A
Last season’s AP rank: N/R
Early season rank: N/A
Prediction: WIN
Away — Ole Miss October 1st
Last season’s outcome: N/A
Last season’s AP rank: 11th
Early season rank: 17th
Prediction: LOSS
Home — South Carolina October 8th
Last season’s outcome: 16-10 Kentucky
Last season’s AP rank: N/R
Early season rank: N/A
Prediction: WIN
Home — Mississippi State October 15th
Last season’s outcome: 31-17 Mississippi State
Last season’s AP rank: N/R
Early season rank: 15th
Prediction: WIN
Away— Tennessee October 29th
Last season’s outcome: 45-42 Tennessee
Last season’s AP rank: N/R
Early season rank: 9th
Prediction: LOSS
Away — Missouri November 5th
Last season’s outcome: 35-28 Kentucky
Last season’s AP rank: N/R
Early season rank: N/A
Prediction: WIN
Home — Vanderbilt November 12th
Last season’s outcome: 34-17 Kentucky
Last season’s AP rank: N/R
Early season rank: N/A
Prediction: WIN
Home — Georgia November 19th
Last season’s outcome: 30-13 Georgia
Last season’s AP rank: N/R
Early season rank: 3rd
Prediction: WIN
Home — Louisville November 26th
Last season’s outcome: 52-21 Kentucky
Last season’s AP rank: N/R
Early season rank: N/A
Prediction: WIN
We’ll predict another 9-3 season for Kentucky with an undefeated home slate and post-COVID home crowds being a real difference maker in college football. If there are outcomes that surprise you or if you disagree with any, let us know in the comment section below.
Tweet of the Day
The Cane’s cashier when you sub out toast for extra coleslaw pic.twitter.com/uXRkijskP9— Steve Helwick (@s_helwick) July 3, 2022
These may never get old.
Headlines
Wheeler confident veteran leadership will help Cats - Vaught’s Views
Tons of experience on this year’s roster.
Bulls reach deal with veteran PG Goran Dragic - ESPN
Another free agent off the market.
Robert Dillingham likes Reed Sheppard - Vaught’s Views
Excited to see them play together.
Astros author ‘special’ day, striking out 20 in win over Angels - ESPN
Lot of swing and misses.
Cristian Conyer, In-State Star Cornerback, Commits to UT - KSR
This one hurt.
Chestnut, Sudo are favorites in the Hot Dog Eating Contest - Yahoo!
Will the GOAT of hot dogs be dethroned?
Durant’s trade request shakes up NBA Finals odds - USA Today
Will former Wildcat Devin Booker get his chance to play with Durant?
Should you fade Tom Brady in 2022 fantasy drafts? - Yahoo!
Will the soon-to-be 45-year old have another big season?
Loading comments...