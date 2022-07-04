Monday Headlines: Happy 4th of July Edition

Happy fourth of July, everyone. While the holiday has been full of grilling, fireworks and cool drinks in the mid-summer heat wave, it’s been 244 years since our first Independence Day, and it’s important to remember what we’re celebrating.

With that being said, we have just 60 days until Kentucky Football Eve. There’s been a great deal of hype surrounding the team and expectations for the Wildcats are relatively high. Kentucky is ranked No. 20 in ESPN’s early Top-25 rankings.

Another 10-3, big bowl game season seems to be the goal for most UK fans. But is that goal attainable? Below we’ll take a brief look at the 2022 schedule and analyze the outcome of each game Kentucky has scheduled for this season.

Home — Miami (OH) Sep 3rd

Last season’s outcome: N/A

Last season’s AP rank: N/R

Early season rank: N/A

Prediction: WIN

Away — Florida September 10th

Last season’s outcome: 20-13 Kentucky

Last season’s AP rank: N/R

Early season rank: 23rd

Prediction: LOSS

Home — Youngstown State September 17th

Last season’s outcome: N/A

Last season’s AP rank: N/R

Early season rank: N/A

Prediction: WIN

Home — Northern Illinois September 24th

Last season’s outcome: N/A

Last season’s AP rank: N/R

Early season rank: N/A

Prediction: WIN

Away — Ole Miss October 1st

Last season’s outcome: N/A

Last season’s AP rank: 11th

Early season rank: 17th

Prediction: LOSS

Home — South Carolina October 8th

Last season’s outcome: 16-10 Kentucky

Last season’s AP rank: N/R

Early season rank: N/A

Prediction: WIN

Home — Mississippi State October 15th

Last season’s outcome: 31-17 Mississippi State

Last season’s AP rank: N/R

Early season rank: 15th

Prediction: WIN

Away— Tennessee October 29th

Last season’s outcome: 45-42 Tennessee

Last season’s AP rank: N/R

Early season rank: 9th

Prediction: LOSS

Away — Missouri November 5th

Last season’s outcome: 35-28 Kentucky

Last season’s AP rank: N/R

Early season rank: N/A

Prediction: WIN

Home — Vanderbilt November 12th

Last season’s outcome: 34-17 Kentucky

Last season’s AP rank: N/R

Early season rank: N/A

Prediction: WIN

Home — Georgia November 19th

Last season’s outcome: 30-13 Georgia

Last season’s AP rank: N/R

Early season rank: 3rd

Prediction: WIN

Home — Louisville November 26th

Last season’s outcome: 52-21 Kentucky

Last season’s AP rank: N/R

Early season rank: N/A

Prediction: WIN

We’ll predict another 9-3 season for Kentucky with an undefeated home slate and post-COVID home crowds being a real difference maker in college football. If there are outcomes that surprise you or if you disagree with any, let us know in the comment section below.

Tweet of the Day

The Cane’s cashier when you sub out toast for extra coleslaw pic.twitter.com/uXRkijskP9 — Steve Helwick (@s_helwick) July 3, 2022

These may never get old.

