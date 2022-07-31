UK basketball to hold open practice and flood relief telethon for Eastern Kentucky

This state has been hit with a lot of devastation over the last year, and it only continued earlier this week when Eastern Kentucky was hit with unbelievable amounts of flooding.

With the state once again hurting, John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats want to do anything they can in order to help those that have been affected.

John Calipari took to Twitter to share that the players immediately went to him after the flooding with an idea on how they could help.

On Sunday, the Kentucky basketball team announced that they will be hosting an open practice at Rupp Arena on Tuesday and a Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon with the proceeds going to the Red Cross for those affected by the flooding.

#BBN, we need you on Tuesday.



Join us for an open practice at Rupp Arena and the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon with proceeds going to the @RedCross to those affected by the floods in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/khuCgi1iAT — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 31, 2022

“We recognize that our state is hurting, and our team wanted to do anything we could do to step up and help.” Cason Wallace said in the announcement video.

Doors at Rupp Arena will open at 5:00 pm ET on Tuesday for the open practice and telethon.

We will continue to keep you updated as more details and information about ways you can help those struggling in Eastern Kentucky as they are released.

If you want to help out now, go here to donate to the Eastern Kentucky flood relief.