Sunday Headlines: Ugonna Kingsley Update Edition

The work week could start on a high note for the fans off the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team as five star center Ugonna Kingsley is set to announce his college decision at 2 PM on Monday.

Kentucky is the heavy favorite here as the big man has already announced that he will reclassify from 2023 to 2022 and will be available to play this season. With an already stacked frontcourt, the thought is that Kingsley can learn and play this year, then by 2023, he will be solidified as Kentucky’s starting center.

There has been a rumor floating around that Kingsley will redshirt. I highly doubt this because Calipari has rarely used redshirts throughout his career and there aren’t many five stars that would just want to come and sit for an entire season (unless their name is Shaedon Sharpe... sorry but I had to).

It doesn’t appear as if Kingsley will be able to travel to the Bahamas.

John Calipari should continue his red hot recruiting streak tomorrow with more to come right around the corner.

Tweets of the Day

Happy 45th Birthday to legendary UK All-American @TimCouchQB who was No. 1 pick in 1999 NFL Draft after a SEC record-breaking season. He led UK to 1999 Outback Bowl against Penn State. My, oh my, Chase is about to catch dad and Brady isn’t too far behind. @UKFootball @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/EMFiVZNhk4 — Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) July 31, 2022

Tim Couch and Will Levis playing golf together today bringing together UK QB past and present pic.twitter.com/h7xoHIqyol — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 30, 2022

I hope (but doubt) that I look like Tim Couch at 45.

