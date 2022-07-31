Karter Knox dives into relationship with Kentucky

When a 5-star prospect with relations to Kentucky is on the market, Calipari and Co. undoubtedly make an effort to show their interest.

That’s the situation the Wildcats are in with Karter Knox, who is one of the top recruits in the class of 2024. Knox is the 10th-best player and fourth-best small forward in his high school class.

Entering his junior season, the 6-foot-5 Knox averaged 20.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore, also chipping in 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. The sky is the limit for him in 2023. He plays for Tampa Catholic.

With that in mind, Knox is getting offers rolling through the door. He sat down with Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim and discussed who he is considering.

“LSU, Ohio State, Baylor, Texas, those are the main schools right now,” Knox said. It’s assumed Kentucky is also in the mix. However, Calipari may have an edge, having coached Kevin for the year.

“(Antigua) always texts me, we go back and forth, all of that. Me and Cal, it’s like family. Growing up with the Kentucky program, with Kevin, we’ve just always been really close,” he said.

The relationship between Karter, Calipari and the entire Knox family will certainly be something that plays a factor in where he commits. While Kentucky did offer Karter, they weren’t the first.

Louisville and Illinois both beat them out as the Cats gave him the call on June 15. That said, every top program, from Duke to Gonzaga, should target Karter, but the Cats do have that familiar edge.

Don’t expect an actual commitment for a while. No other top-10 player in the class of 2024 has committed yet.