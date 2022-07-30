Bleav in Kentucky talks Justin Edwards, Beau Allen and more

With the calendar turning to August, it won’t be long until the basketball and football Cats are back in action.

On this week’s edition of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon discussed some significant recent developments for both programs.

The men’s basketball team scored a commitment from Justin Edwards, a strong contender for the No. 1 overall spot in the class of 2023.

Unfortunately, the news wasn’t so good for the football team, as backup quarterback Beau Allen announced he would be transferring. Allen was the backup to Will Levis last season and was vying to do the same again in 2022 before competing for the starting job in 2023.

