Xavier Booker commits to Michigan State

Class of 2023 forward Xavier Booker has announced his commitment to the Michigan State Spartans.

Booker, a top-five recruit at Rivals, On3 and 247 Sports, was once recruited by the Kentucky Wildcats before cutting them from his list when he announced his top 10, which included Auburn, Michigan, Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, Oregon, Cincinnati, Indiana, and Michigan State.

The Cats recruited Booker through the spring and summer. He was wanting to visit Lexington. However, contact between the two slowed down, and a visit never occurred.

Now that Booker is off the board and heading to Michigan State, John Calipari and Kentucky will look to finish off their 2023 frontcourt with Aaron Bradshaw and Ron Holland.

Kentucky is also viewed as the favorite to land 5-star center Ugonna Kingsley, who recently announced he was reclassifying to 2022. Kingsley will announce his official decision on Monday.

With Justin Edwards, Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard already committed to Kentucky for 2023, they are looking to form a “dream team.”

In an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio, Dillingham talked about the class and who all he hopes joins him in Lexington.

“The Dream Team would definitely be DJ (Wagner), Justin (Edwards), Aaron (Bradshaw), maybe a few more people. We already know Reed (Sheppard) is there,” Dillingham said. “Maybe not a super team, but a team that can win a national championship because Kentucky hasn’t won it in a minute. That’s what I hope to bring there. That’s my goal.”

Since that interview, the Cats have landed Edwards, who announced earlier this week. Hopefully, the Cats get more good news sooner rather than later.