Saturday Headlines: Flood Relief Edition

Kentucky has been through a lot lately. It wasn’t too long ago when we were all donating to help the Western part of the state as the people that lived there reeled from destructive tornadoes. Now the Eastern part of the state is reeling from flash flooding that lasted for days.

Heartbreaking stories have caught the attention of the nation. Images and videos of people on their rooftops fill our various screens. Governor Andy Beshear once again has pledged all of his resources in order to help the victims of flooding.

There are multiple ways to donate and help, here are some of those ways.

Pitch in if you can. The people of Eastern Kentucky need all the help they can get.

Tweets of the Day

.@POTUS has approved my initial request for a disaster declaration in Kentucky. This is great, much-needed news for Eastern Kentucky. This federal funding is critical for our recovery efforts and Kentuckians impacted by the historic flooding. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 29, 2022

Just getting back in town this morning and already our players are coming to me with ideas of how to help eastern Kentucky. I am so proud of their hearts. That’s what this program and platform is about!



We will be there for you, eastern Kentucky! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 29, 2022

Heart breaking to see the photos and video of our family in Eastern Kentucky today. We love you and are working with those who best know how we can help you. #KentuckyStrong — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) July 28, 2022

Headlines

