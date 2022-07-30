Rivals makes the case for UK recruits as the top player in 2023 class

The Kentucky Wildcats are off to a great start with their 2023 recruiting class as Robert Dillingham, Justin Edwards, and Reed Sheppard have already committed to the Cats.

Last week, the top player in 2023, GG Jackson, announced that he will reclassify to the 2022 class, which leaves the No. 1 spot in 2023 up for grabs.

With the spot needing to be filled and multiple recruits making the case to claim the spot, Rob Cassidy of Rivals broke down the case for different recruits to take over as the No. 1 player.

Some Kentucky commits and targets are in the discussion for the top overall player, and Cassidy makes the case for each.

Justin Edwards put together a very solid showing during Peach Jam last week and is showing a lot of improvement shooting the ball which is a good reason for him to make the jump to No. 1.

“Edwards’ trajectory is encouraging, as he seems to get a little better with each passing month. He led his team somewhat deep into Peach Jam this year and is shooting the ball better than he was at this time a year ago. He’s as well-rounded as any player in the class and impacts games on the glass as well as attacking the rim in transition,” Cassidy wrote.

Cassidy then made the case for Robert Dillingham taking over the top spot, noting his ability on the offensive end of the floor.

“A quick and dynamic point guard that scores as well as he dictates the speed of the game, Dillingham never seems out of control despite being capable of playing at an absolutely breakneck pace. He’s a confident passer with an incredibly tight handle that allows him to make something out of nothing on the offensive end,” he wrote.

Kentucky target DJ Wagner is currently sitting in the No. 2 overall spot and his ability to score from all three levels is a big reason why he could make the move to No. 1.

“Wagner has been No. 1 before and looked like the safe bet not long ago. He has the pedigree and, when he is at his very best, can absolutely take over games from a scoring standpoint. He’s a true three-level scorer that has an impressive level of creativity in his game. He has some versatility as a defender and the effort on that side of the ball is almost always there. He’s a hyper-skilled prospect with an undeniable pro future, making him a safe option,” Cassidy continued.

Cassidy also makes a case for why each player does not deserve to be ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the class, and you can check that out here.