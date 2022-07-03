 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cristian Conyer to Tennessee

The Bowling Green product is heading to Knoxville.

By Ethan DeWitt
Syndication: The Courier-Journal Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

In what had become a big-time recruiting battle in the Bluegrass state, the Kentucky Wildcats missed out on in-state star Cristian Conyer, who just committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. He announced the news Sunday at a ceremony.

Prior to the decision, Conyer held additional offers from the Oregon Ducks, Louisville Cardinals, Purdue Boilermakers and Cincinnati Bearcats among others.

Conyer, a 6-foot-1 and 170-pound athlete out of Bowling Green (South Warren High), was a priority recruit for the Cats in the 2023 class. However, he had plenty of connections to the Vols, as he plays for a 7-on-7 team based out of Tennessee. Not to mention the numerous trips to Knoxville to go alongside the success Josh Heupel is having going into his second season on Rocky Top.

Currently, Conyer is ranked as a 3-star player in the class of 2023 by the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also list him as a top-50 athlete in the country. He’s projected to play cornerback at the collegiate level.

On to the next one for Mark Stoops and co.

