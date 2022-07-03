Cristian Conyer to Tennessee

In what had become a big-time recruiting battle in the Bluegrass state, the Kentucky Wildcats missed out on in-state star Cristian Conyer, who just committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. He announced the news Sunday at a ceremony.

Prior to the decision, Conyer held additional offers from the Oregon Ducks, Louisville Cardinals, Purdue Boilermakers and Cincinnati Bearcats among others.

BREAKING: South Warren’s Cristian Conyer (@ConyerC2) has announced he is committing to @Vol_Football! pic.twitter.com/nVVAkuc1JI — Brett Alper (@TheRealAlper) July 3, 2022

Conyer, a 6-foot-1 and 170-pound athlete out of Bowling Green (South Warren High), was a priority recruit for the Cats in the 2023 class. However, he had plenty of connections to the Vols, as he plays for a 7-on-7 team based out of Tennessee. Not to mention the numerous trips to Knoxville to go alongside the success Josh Heupel is having going into his second season on Rocky Top.

Currently, Conyer is ranked as a 3-star player in the class of 2023 by the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also list him as a top-50 athlete in the country. He’s projected to play cornerback at the collegiate level.

On to the next one for Mark Stoops and co.